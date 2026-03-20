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Senate Panel Moves Sen. Markwayne Mullin DHS Nomination Ahead

Despite Sen. Markwayne Mullin's bizarre exchange with fellow GOP member Sen. Rand Paul, a panel moved his DHS nomination vote ahead.

Published on March 20, 2026

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Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For DHS Secretary Nominee Markwayne Mullin

The Senate Homeland Security Committee held a hearing regarding the nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin to lead the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday (March 18). The panel voted 8-7 on Thursday (March 19) to move the nomination ahead with the help of Sen. John Fetterman.

In our observation of the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s road to becoming the next Homeland Security Secretary was met with some resistance. In a bizarre moment, Mullin openly sparred with fellow Republican Party member Sen. Rand Paul, who chairs the committee.

Video below courtesy of FactPost:

The hearing was especially contentious, notably between Mullin and Paul, as evidenced in the video above. However, much of the hearing went along with expected softball questions from Mullin’s party members and tough grilling from Democrats on the committee.

In all, eight senators, including Democratic Party Sen. John Fetterman, voted in favor of moving the nomination ahead. Paul sided with the Democrats with a “no” vote among those senators.

In response to the critique of his “aye” vote, Fetterman shared a statement on social media via X.

“In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did,” Fetterman said. I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind. We need a leader at DHS. We must reopen DHS. My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security.”

With Republicans owning a 53-47 seat split with Democrats, it does appear that Sen. Markwayne Mullin will advance to lead the DHS if the party lines are towed.

Photo: Getty

Senate Panel Moves Sen. Markwayne Mullin DHS Nomination Ahead was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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