Protect Your Family: 90,000 Children’s Ibuprofen Bottles Recalled

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Parents and caregivers in our community should check their medicine cabinets today, as federal health officials have announced a nationwide recall of nearly 90,000 bottles of children’s ibuprofen.

Strides Pharma Inc. recalled 89,592 bottles of its Children’s Ibuprofen Oral Suspension after receiving complaints that the medication may contain a foreign substance. Consumers reported finding a gel-like mass and dark particles floating in the liquid.

For families who rely on safe, effective remedies to keep their children healthy, staying informed is critical. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified this as a Class II recall. This designation means that while exposure to the affected medication might cause temporary or medically reversible health issues, the risk of serious or long-lasting harm is remote. Fortunately, the FDA has not received any reports of serious adverse health effects related to this product.

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To protect your family, check your bottles for specific identifying information. The recalled product is a 100-milligram per 5-milliliter oral suspension sold in 4-fluid-ounce bottles. It was manufactured by Strides Pharma for Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and distributed nationwide.

You can identify the recalled medication by looking for lot numbers 7261973A and 7261974A, alongside an expiration date of Jan. 31, 2027.

Health officials urge anyone with these specific bottles to stop using them immediately. As we work together to empower and protect our diverse community, sharing this essential health information with neighbors, family members, and local leaders can help ensure all children remain safe.

If you have the recalled product, safely dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Always consult your family pediatrician if you have concerns about your child’s health or if they have consumed the affected medication.

Protect Your Family: 90,000 Children’s Ibuprofen Bottles Recalled was originally published on thelightnc.com