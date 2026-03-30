Tiger Woods Released From Jail After DUI Arrest From Car Rollover, Trump Praises Him As Amazing Man

The sports world is still shocked following news that 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods was arrested and subsequently released from custody after a serious vehicle incident. Tiger Woods’ car crash, which occurred Friday afternoon in Jupiter Island, Florida, has once again placed the legendary golfer’s personal life and physical well-being under intense public scrutiny.

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Late Friday night, just after 11 p.m. ET, Woods was seen leaving the Martin County Jail in Stuart, Florida. According to TMZ Sports, the 50-year-old icon was spotted in the passenger seat of a Cadillac Escalade, looking visibly shaken. Despite attempts to dodge the gathered media by exiting through a side door, photographers captured the golfer’s departure just hours after his booking.

Woods was arrested around 2 p.m. on Friday following a collision on South Beach Road. Authorities allege that Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed in his black Range Rover when he clipped the rear of a pickup truck hauling a trailer. The impact caused Woods’ luxury SUV to roll over onto its side. While the scene was chaotic, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed that Woods was uninjured in the wreck. However, the legal consequences were immediate: Woods was charged with DUI with property damage and a citation for failing to submit to a lawful chemical test.

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One of the most notable details of the arrest involves the sobriety testing conducted at the station. While deputies reported that Woods failed a battery of field sobriety tests at the scene, appearing lethargic and showing clear signs of impairment, his breathalyzer test returned a result of 0.00.

This indicates that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. However, the investigation shifted toward potential medication or other substances. Sheriff Budensiek noted that Woods refused to provide a urine sample for further analysis, leading to the additional charge. The Sheriff also mentioned that the golfer, who underwent his seventh back surgery last fall, explained his recent medical history to deputies, which was taken into account during the processing.

Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Serves As A Reminder Of Past Mistakes

For fans and historians of the sport, Woods’ car crash in 2026 feels like a haunting case of déjà vu. This marks the third major vehicle incident for him in the last two decades. Most notably, in February 2021, Woods survived a catastrophic single-vehicle rollover in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, which nearly resulted in the amputation of his right leg. In that instance, he was found to be traveling nearly double the speed limit.

His history also includes a 2017 DUI arrest where he was found asleep at the wheel with several prescription medications in his system, as well as the infamous 2009 Thanksgiving night crash near his former home in Windermere, Florida. This latest incident raises renewed concerns about the 50-year-old’s reliance on pain management and his safety behind the wheel.

The news reached the highest levels of government quickly. President Donald Trump, a longtime friend and frequent golfing partner of Woods, addressed the situation Friday evening, according to PEOPLE. “I feel so badly,” Trump told reporters, calling Woods an “amazing man” but noting that he clearly has “some difficulty.”

The connection between the two has deepened in recent years; in 2019, Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom. More recently, Woods has been romantically linked to Vanessa Trump, the President’s former daughter-in-law. The pair were just seen together earlier this week in Los Angeles for the TGL finals, marking his first competitive appearance after missing the entire 2025 season due to injury.

As of Saturday morning, neither Woods nor his legal team has released an official statement regarding the charges or the circumstances of the rollover.

Tiger Woods Released From Jail After DUI Arrest From Car Rollover, Trump Praises Him As Amazing Man was originally published on bossip.com