Source: Mion Edwards/ @mionsade

Gospel legend Lisa Page Brooks brought her signature grace and powerful testimony to the Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise, presented by Osteria Costa. In a moving interview with Cheryl Jackson and GRIFF from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Brooks reflected on her groundbreaking journey with the iconic group Witness and shared a vital message of hope for today’s listeners.

Cheryl expressed her deep admiration, noting how Witness represented a new wave for women in the church. They were “fly, could love Jesus, and they introduced a new sound.” For many, the group showed who they could be in the kingdom.

Humbly, Brooks recalled how her incredible journey began with a simple passion for singing. “I just loved to sing,” she explained. A phone call in the 80s invited her to be part of a new female group, which became Witness. The group secured a record deal with Tyscot Records over the phone in 1985. “I didn’t even know what Billboard was,” she confessed, highlighting that her drive was always passion, not fame. She remains grateful for that pivotal moment that launched a legendary career.

Brooks also spoke on the importance of events like Spirit of Praise, especially for those facing hardship. She sees it as “an opportunity to give hope… to pour into people and let them know that it’s not over.” Her ministry, she says, is about putting the good news of the gospel to a beat and a melody. It’s a powerful reminder that no one is alone and that we must not give up.



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Lisa Page Brooks On The Legacy Of Witness And Giving Hope Through Gospel Music was originally published on praisedc.com