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Out Da Box: Gospel Go-Go Ministry at Spirit of Praise

Out Da Box Experience Talks Gospel Go-Go and Taking Ministry Outside The Church Walls

Gospel go-go band Out Da Box Experience discusses their unique sound, ministry mission, and Spirit of Praise performance.

Published on October 12, 2025

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Backstage at The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Presented by Osteria Costa
Source: Mion Edwards/ @mionsade

DMV’s own Out Da Box Experience brought their unique gospel go-go sound to the Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise, presented by Osteria Costa. Before hitting the pre-show stage, band members TCB Tony and Tamika sat down with Praise 104.1’s Ronette Rollins to talk about their exciting mission.

The band was founded in 2013 with a clear purpose, reflected in their name. Tony explained, “We’re just taking God outside of the four walls of the church and ministering to the folks out in the world.” They bring their ministry to clubs and events, reaching people who might not otherwise step into a church. The “Experience” was added because, as Tony put it, “you will get an experience from what we’re doing.”

Their unique blend of gospel and go-go is intentional. They understand that different people connect with God in different ways. While some might not listen to traditional choir music, the infectious beat of go-go provides a powerful entry point to hear about Jesus.

Lead vocalist Tamika emphasized their goal of spreading hope and love. “You can go party and feel the love of God all at the same time,” she shared. The band aims to prove that you can love God and go-go without compromise. For them, it’s about creating a good time where God shows up, ministering through a sound that is authentically DMV. Performing at Spirit of Praise was another step in their journey of opening new doors and sharing their powerful experience with the community.


Out Da Box Experience Talks Gospel Go-Go and Taking Ministry Outside The Church Walls was originally published on praisedc.com

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