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We all strive to empower our families and uplift our communities. Achieving true financial freedom is an inclusive journey that requires a powerful mental shift. Dr. Willie Jolley recently concluded his impactful series on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. He shared the final and most crucial concept from his book, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better.

After moving past short-term financial thinking, we reach the ultimate level. Dr. Jolley calls this the “generation-to-generation money mindset.”

The Five Financial Mindsets Explained

To celebrate our diverse paths to success, we must first understand our current position. Dr. Jolley breaks down financial thinking into five distinct levels:

The one-day mindset (daily survival) The 30-day mindset (month-to-month) The one-year mindset (annual planning) The 10-year mindset (decade-to-decade) The wealth mindset (generation-to-generation)

The first four mindsets focus entirely on your own lifetime. However, true community empowerment requires us to look much further down the road.

What is the Generation-to-Generation Mindset?

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The generation-to-generation mindset focuses on creating a lasting legacy. Dr. Jolley reminds us of a powerful biblical principle. A good person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children. We must strive to build wealth that lasts for five, six, or even seven generations.

Imagine a child walking into a room 100 years from now. They see a picture of you. They recognize you as the great-great-grandparent who changed their family’s trajectory. Because of your actions today, that future child will have a home. They will have a family business. They will have the funds to attend college. You may never see that day, but your impact will endure forever.

Planting Trees for Our Future

Empowering voices in our community means acting with purpose today. The greatest leaders plant trees that take 80 years to grow. They do this knowing they will never sit under the shade. We must adopt this exact same approach to our finances. We build generational wealth so our descendants can thrive.

Step Into Your Legacy

You have the power to change your family’s financial story. Join our community in taking these actionable steps today:

Read the book or listen to the audiobook, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better. Visit winwithwillie.com for valuable resources to grow your wealth. Share this vital message with your network so we can uplift everyone.

Shoot for a lasting legacy. Make the most of every minute, and remember that your best is yet to come!