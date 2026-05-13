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Experience MAJOR. - The Platinum Soul Singer

Experience MAJOR. – The Platinum Soul Singer On The 10-Year Celebration Of “WHY I LOVE YOU”

Published on May 13, 2026

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2023 Beloved Community Awards
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In celebration of his Platinum Certified Hit “Why I Love You” and the global success of the song over the past 10 years, American Soul Singer MAJOR. is set to curate a special night of music, hope, and love like no other with his WHY I LOVE YOU 10-YEAR CELEBRATION NATIONAL TOUR.

MAJOR. is celebrating a decade of his platinum hit “Why I Love You,” honoring the song that became a modern love anthem and a soundtrack of love for couples around the world.   MAJOR. has built a powerful connection with audiences through his uplifting message, dynamic vocals, and signature falsetto that blends Soul, Gospel, and heartfelt storytelling.

With more than half a billion digital streams, multiple independent projects, and appearances across television and film, the GRAMMY®, Soul Train, Stellar, Dove, and NAACP Image Award-nominated artist is a multifaceted entertainer.  Often referred to as the “Hope Dealer,” MAJOR. brings infectious joy and emotional depth to every performance. His album THE HOPE OF MY SOUL continues that mission, featuring songs “Joy In The Battle,” “For The Win,” and the #1 Billboard Chart-topping anthem “I Prayed For You.” 

Experience an unforgettable night with MAJOR. – a celebration of a decade filled with passion, memories, and incredible music. Don’t miss out on this special “WHY I LOVE YOU” concert tour coming to Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, Memphis, Chicago, and Nashville.

Experience MAJOR. – The Platinum Soul Singer On The 10-Year Celebration Of “WHY I LOVE YOU” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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