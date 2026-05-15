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'A Different World’ Sequel Is Coming To Netflix

Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Sequel: Here’s What We Know So Far

Class is officially back in session. Netflix’s sequel to 'A Different World' is headed to screens this fall. Here’s everything we know

Published on May 15, 2026

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  • The sequel follows Deborah, the rebellious daughter of Whitley and Dwayne, as she begins her freshman year.
  • The 10-episode reboot aims to reintroduce the influential show to a new generation of viewers.
Darryl M. Bell, Lisa Bonet, Dawnn Lewis, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Debbie Allen, Cree Summer and Sinbad of "A Different World" (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for Nickelodeon Television)
Jeff Kravitz

Class is officially back in session. After years of rumors, speculation, and hopeful fan casting conversations online, Netflix’s sequel to A Different World is finally headed to screens this fall. Here’s everything we know that will have longtime fans of Hillman College feeling nostalgic.

According to Netflix Tudum, production on the highly anticipated sequel series recently wrapped in Atlanta. The new show will bring viewers right back to the fictional HBCU campus of Hillman College. It will also introduce a fresh generation of students navigating life, friendship, love, identity and adulthood in today’s world.

Scroll down to learn more about what we know about A Different World, the sequel, so far.

Here’s what we know so far about the sequel series:

The New Plot 

Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year - Arrivals
Source: Variety / Getty

This time around, the story centers on Deborah — played by Maleah Joi Moon — the rebellious daughter of the iconic original characters Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne. Fans of the original series will remember that those roles were famously played by Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison — both of whom are officially returning for the sequel.

The new series will follow Deborah as she begins her freshman year at Hillman. She is trying to step out of the shadow of her legendary parents and build her own identity on campus. 

Don’t Touch That Dial

Young man in personal perspective watching TV
Source: Renata Angerami / Getty

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. Just enough episodes to reintroduce the timeless show to a new generation and highlight a mix of returning fan favorites and new faces.

All-Star Cast Is Back & Fresh 

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009
Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

And honestly, the cast lineup is stacked.

Returning stars include Cree Summer, Darryl M. Bell, Jenifer Lewis, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Glynn Turman. Meanwhile, newcomers like Chibuikem Uche, Jordan Aaron Hall, and Alijah Kai Haggins will represent the next era of Hillman students.

Crew’s Not So New 

Comedy Central, TVLand, Nick and Nickelodeon Summer 2006 TCA Press Tour - Inside
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The creative team behind the reboot also has deep roots connected to the original. Debbie Allen, who directed dozens of episodes from the original run, returns as executive producer and director. Showrunner Felicia Pride said wrapping production was an emotional milestone and praised the cast and crew for pouring “creativity and heart” into the series.

When To Watch 

Charnele Brown And Cree Summer
Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

According to Deadline, Netflix confirmed the sequel will premiere during the fall 2026 season, which feels fitting considering Hillman College is reopening its doors to a whole new class.

For many viewers, A Different World was more than just a silly sitcom. It was one of the most influential portrayals of Black college life ever shown on television. Now, a new generation is about to experience that magic all over again.

Who’s excited? Comment your favorite A Different World memory as fans wait for the new season. 

RELATED: Black TV Shows That Have Been Canceled In 2026 So Far

Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Sequel: Here’s What We Know So Far was originally published on globalgrind.com

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