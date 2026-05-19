Quentin Tarantino, Stephen Curry Nominated for Short Shorts

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TOKYO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2026, one of Asia’s largest Academy Award®-accredited international short film festivals, has officially announced the final nominees for its prestigious 6th Annual Global Spotlight Award.

The Global Spotlight Award honors international filmmakers, actors, and artists who utilize the short film medium to illuminate critical contemporary issues, pioneer new technologies, and push the boundaries of creative expression.

This year’s curated lineup features an unprecedented gathering of cinematic masters, sports icons, and global pop stars across five stellar finalist films: Quentin Tarantino’s Yuki’s Revenge: An explosive 10-minute animated feature showcasing a “lost chapter” of the Kill Bill universe. In a groundbreaking move, this highly anticipated piece was originally unveiled within the global gaming phenomenon Fortnite.

Sean Baker & Michelle Yeoh’s Sandiwara: Fresh off dominating the 2025 Academy Awards (winning 5 major awards including Best Picture and Best Director), director Sean Baker teams up with Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh. Set against the vibrant streets of Penang, Malaysia, this 11-minute comedy-heavy drama serves as an immersive celebration of cultural identity, culinary arts, and the independent filmmaking spirit.

Stephen Curry & Ben Proudfoot’s The Baddest Speechwriter of All: NBA superstar Stephen Curry joins forces with Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Ben Proudfoot to co-direct this sharp 29-minute documentary. The film unravels the behind-the-scenes sacrifices and newly uncovered history of Martin Luther King Jr.’s close advisor and speechwriter during the Civil Rights Movement.

Charlie Kaufman’s How to Shoot a Ghost: Acclaimed Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind writer-director Charlie Kaufman brings his distinct, melancholic worldview to this 27-minute drama. Set in Athens, the film follows a recently deceased translator and a photographer as they navigate isolation and find a delicate solace in the echo of their existence.

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Jong-gyun Park’s 4:44: Time of Fear (Featuring ONEW of SHINee): A highly buzzed-coined horror omnibus starring ONEW, the prince of K-pop group SHINee. Originally conceptualized as an OTT series with eight episodes lasting exactly 4 minutes and 44 seconds each, it has been masterfully compiled into a gripping 44-minute cinematic experience.

Three of the finalist films—How to Shoot a Ghost, Sandiwara, and 4:44: Time of Fear—will be available for exclusive screenings and streaming at physical venues in Tokyo and via the festival’s online platform during the event.

The ultimate winner of the GLOBAL SPOTLIGHT AWARD will be officially revealed on June 4, 2026, in celebration of “Short Film Day.”

Quentin Tarantino, Stephen Curry Nominated for Short Shorts was originally published on praiserichmond.com