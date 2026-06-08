Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

JJ Hairston Releases Powerful New Worship Single, "Jesus"

JJ Hairston Releases Powerful New Worship Single, “Jesus”

Published on June 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JJ Hairston
Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Stellar Award winning JJ Hairston joins forces with GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Dante Bowe for the inspiring new single, “Jesus.” A soul-stirring declaration of faith, worship, and surrender, the song exalts the power, presence, and life-changing impact found in the name above every name.

Driven by passionate vocals, uplifting melodies, and a worship-filled atmosphere, “Jesus” invites listeners into a transformative encounter with God, reminding believers that breakthrough, healing, hope, and restoration are found when we call on His name. The collaboration showcases the unique strengths of both artists while delivering a timeless message that resonates across generations and denominations.

Whether experienced in personal devotion, corporate worship, or everyday moments of reflection, “Jesus” serves as a heartfelt anthem proclaiming that everything changes when His name is lifted high.

Purchase, Download and stream “Jesus” today on all major digital music platforms.

JJ Hairston Releases Powerful New Worship Single, “Jesus” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
14 Items
Relationships  |  Nia Noelle

Erica and Warryn Campbell Celebrate 25 Years of Love, See Our Favorite Pictures from Their Vow Renewal

A woman with curly blonde hair wearing a denim jacket and jewelry, posing against a dark background with the text "ADIA" visible.
Get Up!  |  Get Up!

God Will Send Your Tribe: Adia’s Love Talk On Real Friends, Mentors And Making Room For Others

Money Monday: Jini Thornton
Get Up!  |  Get Up!

Money Monday With Jini Thornton: Your Midyear Money Checkup Starts Now

Ericaism GUMEC
4:24
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Erica Campbell Opens Up About Her Faith Amid Vocal Challenges | Ericaism

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close