Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Stellar Award winning JJ Hairston joins forces with GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Dante Bowe for the inspiring new single, “Jesus.” A soul-stirring declaration of faith, worship, and surrender, the song exalts the power, presence, and life-changing impact found in the name above every name.

Driven by passionate vocals, uplifting melodies, and a worship-filled atmosphere, “Jesus” invites listeners into a transformative encounter with God, reminding believers that breakthrough, healing, hope, and restoration are found when we call on His name. The collaboration showcases the unique strengths of both artists while delivering a timeless message that resonates across generations and denominations.

Whether experienced in personal devotion, corporate worship, or everyday moments of reflection, “Jesus” serves as a heartfelt anthem proclaiming that everything changes when His name is lifted high.

Purchase, Download and stream “Jesus” today on all major digital music platforms.

JJ Hairston Releases Powerful New Worship Single, “Jesus” was originally published on praiserichmond.com