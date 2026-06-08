A Story Told In Light and Shadow: LaShá Knox Debuts Powerful New Album TESTIFY VOL. 1

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Atlanta, GA — Stellar Award-nominated artist Lashá Knox has released her highly anticipated new album, TESTIFY VOL 1, a deeply personal collection of songs that chronicles her journey from pain to purpose through faith in God. Known for her powerful vocal delivery and authentic connection with audiences, LaShá delivers an album that is a musical testimony through transparent storytelling and soul-stirring performances.

TESTIFY VOL. 1 candidly depicts LaShá’s life marked by loss, resilience, and redemption. Having endured the heartbreaking losses of both her mother and brother, she transforms personal tragedy into a message of hope for listeners navigating their own challenges.

Following recent success with the first single from the album, “Right There” featuring Earnest Pugh, which reached No. 9 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay and Mediabase charts, LaShá’s album marks her debut full-length project, released by Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.

“TESTIFY captures the sound of a woman who made it through,” says LaShá. “This album is a testimonial of a woman who didn’t let tragedy define her, but allowed God to refine her. Every note carries the weight of my journey, and every lyric echoes the truth that God can bring you out of darkness into His marvelous light.”

LaShá often says, “I came up the rough side of the mountain.” And that’s exactly what this album sounds like. It’s not polished perfection; it’s earned praise. It’s climbing when you’re tired, believing when it hurts, and trusting God when nothing makes sense,” LaShá shares.

The album’s visual concept mirrors its message of transformation, with LaShá’s split imagery depicting the contrast between darkness and light, reflecting her journey through grief, hardship, healing, and victory. One side reflects the weight of her past, the pain, the loss, the nights that felt endless… while the other side reveals the glory of what God brought her into.

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Produced by GRAMMY®-nominated producer John Elmore, each song serves as a reminder that faith can sustain believers through life’s most difficult seasons and lead them into God’s promises. Tracks “Can I Testify,” “My Season,” and “Winner” read like chapters from her journal, offering listeners encouragement and hope.

But the beauty of LaShá’s story is this: the climb may have been rough, but the view is still glorious. Experience her sound and her story with TESTIFY VOL 1 available now on all digital music outlets.

A Story Told In Light and Shadow: LaShá Knox Debuts Powerful New Album TESTIFY VOL. 1 was originally published on praiserichmond.com