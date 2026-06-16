Tanya Nolan Celebrates First Gospel No. 1 as “Blessings” Tops Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart

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WORLDWIDE (June 15, 2026) – Acclaimed Billboard chart-topping artist and celebrated singer-songwriter Tanya Nolan has reached a major career milestone as her debut gospel single, “Blessings,” ascends to No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart for the week of June 15, 2026, while also claiming the top spot on the Mediabase Gospel Airplay Chart.

Known for her powerhouse vocals, emotional depth, and signature storytelling, Tanya delivers a commanding and heartfelt performance on “Blessings,” bringing authenticity, soul, and conviction to a song that has resonated deeply with listeners nationwide.

The chart-topping achievement marks a significant moment in Tanya Nolan’s already impressive career, further solidifying her position as one of today’s most versatile and impactful recording artists.

With success spanning R&B, Smooth Jazz, and now Gospel, Tanya continues to break barriers while inspiring audiences through music rooted in purpose and faith.

The official “Blessings” music video continues to generate strong engagement across digital platforms, attracting both longtime fans and new listeners who have embraced its uplifting message of faith, resilience, hope, and gratitude. Click to watch video!

A moving anthem grounded in testimony and thanksgiving, “Blessings” showcases a powerful evolution in Tanya Nolan’s artistry, seamlessly blending gospel inspiration with contemporary soul while remaining anchored in emotional truth and spiritual authenticity.

The single was produced by super producer KP of The Colleagues, creating a rich and uplifting sound that bridges modern gospel influences with soulful, genre-crossing production.

KP, known for his work with T-Pain, 2 Chainz, Raheem DeVaughn, and Jelly Roll, brings a dynamic sonic landscape to the record, delivering a rich and uplifting musical foundation.

Grammy Award-winning producer Darren “Lab Ox” Billy Jr., whose credits include Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Timbaland, handled the engineering for “Blessings,” helping shape the song’s polished sound, emotional depth, and powerful sonic presence.

“‘Blessings’ is more than just a song, it’s my personal testimony,” says Tanya Nolan. “It’s about faith, resilience, and giving thanks through every season of the journey.

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Reaching No. 1 on Billboard is truly a blessing, and I’m grateful to every radio programmer, DJ, supporter, and listener who embraced this song.”

The accompanying visual further amplifies the song’s message through compelling imagery and Tanya’s powerful on-screen presence, strengthening the emotional connection audiences continue to experience with the record.

The success of “Blessings” represents more than a chart achievement, it is a testament to the power of faith-centered music and Tanya Nolan’s ability to connect across genres through truth, vulnerability, and vocal excellence.

Tanya Nolan Celebrates First Gospel No. 1 as “Blessings” Tops Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart was originally published on praiserichmond.com