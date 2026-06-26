God Gives You the Power to Create Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley

Beliefs that money is evil can quietly sabotage money-making opportunities.

Scripture teaches that God gives us the power to create wealth to do good, not worship money.

Use your blessings to be a blessing by acting on ideas with the right heart.

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Dr. Willie Jolley warns that many people sabotage their own wealth without even realizing it. In his Wake Up & Win segment often tied to this theme on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he explains how wrong beliefs about money can create an invisible “rubber band” that keeps pulling you away from your goals. He teaches that God does not condemn money itself, but calls us to use it wisely for good.

How wealth sabotage happens

Dr. Willie Jolley calls this problem “wealth sabotage.” When he was younger, he often talked about wanting to create wealth yet made choices that undercut his own success. He says it felt like having a rubber band around his waist. Every time he moved toward his dreams, that band snapped him back.

Sometimes, the root was a deep belief that money was a necessary evil. He wanted money but felt something about it was ungodly or “not that good.” It sounds silly on the surface, he admits, but it happens every day. People quietly sabotage money-making opportunities because they think money itself is the root of all evil.

What scripture really says about money

Dr. Willie Jolley points out that this belief misquotes scripture. The Bible does not say money is the root of all evil. It says the love of money is the root of all evil. God does not condemn money; He condemns the worship of money.

Scripture also teaches that God gives us the power to create wealth. Dr. Willie Jolley stresses the purpose behind that power. God gives that ability so we can help establish His kingdom on earth and do good with what we are blessed to receive. Wealth, in that light, becomes a tool for impact, not an idol.

Use your blessings to be a blessing

Dr. Willie Jolley encourages listeners to stop talking themselves out of ideas and opportunities. Instead, they should make the most of each idea God gives and each open door they see. When they move on those ideas with the right heart, they can become a blessing to others because they themselves have been blessed.

He points listeners to winwithwillie.com for resources that help them win more and invites them to get his book “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better” to deepen their understanding of faith and wealth. He asks them to share the message with others who need to grow themselves, grow their wealth, and grow their future, and he closes by reminding them that their best is yet to come.