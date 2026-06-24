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Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party

Make your Independence Day celebration unforgettable with these festive 4th of July food, dessert ideas and more

Published on June 24, 2026

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  • Costco offers a variety of patriotic-themed party essentials, from ravioli to sprinkles and more.
  • Creative 4th of July food ideas include unique desserts, snack boards, and refreshing drinks.
  • Decorations like flags, fireworks, and sparklers can help create an unforgettable Independence Day atmosphere.
250 years Anniversary USA button with flag to celebrate Fourth of July Independence Day on white background
Source: Grafissimo / Getty

Planning the ultimate Fourth of July celebration? Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, pool party, or neighborhood cookout, creating a festive red, white, and blue atmosphere starts with the right essentials.

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From crowd-pleasing grilled favorites and patriotic desserts to eye-catching decorations, party games, drinks, and entertainment, we’ve rounded up everything you need to throw an unforgettable Independence Day gathering. Get ready to celebrate America’s birthday in style with these must-have party ideas that will keep your guests entertained from the first sparkler to the final fireworks show.

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Costco

Nuovo 5 Cheese Star-Shaped Ravioli – 32 oz for just $8.99, 10” plates, 100 count for only $9.99 with a fun fireworks design &  200 count for $11.99 featuring stars & fireworks.

Welchs

Welch’s Limited-Edition 250th Sparkling in Grape, Strawberry or Blueberry

Cake Pops

Variety pack for $9.99

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

With Red, White and Blue sprinkles of course

Snappers

2,500 snappers for $9.99 at Costco. That’s 50 boxes of 50

Fireworks

 Now you can get a 45lb box of them at Costco

Mini Cheesecake

 6-Pack for $12.99

American Flag Snack Board

Blueberries
Blackberries
Provolone slices (cheese stars)
Aged white cheddar 
Brie triangle slices
Yogurt pretzels
Water crackers
Thin Italian salami slices 
Think salami slices
Twizzlers
Strawberries 
Cherries

Stars, Stripes & Smokies Board

2 cans Crescent Rolls
2 packages Lit’l Smokies
Blue corn tortilla chips
Sliced white cheese cut into stars

Brownie Fruit Skewers

Brownie bites + Marshmallows + Berries

American Flag Pancake Board

Pancakes, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries for the breakfast board! Butter, whipped cream, and maple syrup

American Flag Pretzel Bites

Ingredients:
* Pretzel Snaps
* Red, white, and blue M&ms 
* White candy melts

Put the pretzels on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Add a candy melt on top of each pretzel. Add a blue m&m, and cut the white and red ones in half with a knife to make the stripes. Bake for 10 minutes at 200 degrees.

S’mores Board

Marshmellows, Chocolate, Ghram Crackers

Star-Shaped Ice Cream Sandwiches 

 Muddy Buddies

 6 cups Corn Chex
1.5 cups white melting chocolate
1 cup powdered sugar
Red, white, and blue M&Ms
Food coloring
Sprinkles

1. Split your Corn Chex into 3 separate bowls with 2 cups Chex each.
2. Melt 1/2 cup chocolate according to package directions for each color.
3. Pour chocolate over Chex.
4. Add 1/3 cup powdered sugar to each color.
5. Mix together and add M&Ms and sprinkles!

Bomb Pop Patriotic Slushies

Recipe: 1 bottle Hawaiian Punch Fruit Juicy Red

1 bottle Blue Gatorade Frost
1 bottle Sprite or Lemon-Lime Soda
Crushed or pellet ice
Whipped cream
Maraschino cherries
Bomb Pop popsicles

Directions: Fill clear cups 1/3 full with crushed ice.
Pour Hawaiian Punch over the bottom layer of ice.
Add more ice.
Slowly pour Blue Gatorade over the top.
Add a splash of Sprite for a little fizz.
Top with whipped cream and a cherry.
Place a Bomb Pop popsicle in each cup and enjoy!

Patriotic cookie cake

All you need is :
Spring form pan
Sugar cookie dough
M&Ms 
Sprinkles
Icing


Directions:
Add cookie dough to pan.
Add sprinkles and M&Ms. 
Press into pan and bake.

4th of July dip

Two simple ingredients Cheesecake no bake & sprinkles

Breakfast Board

You can use mini donuts, mini pancakes or waffles & fruit

Banana pops

plain yogurt for the base, then topped them with a candy melt drizzle, M&M’s, strawberries, blueberries, and patriotic sprinkles before freezing until set.

Funfetti Cookies

Cookies

Fruit Lasagna

Patriotic Sparkling Serving Tower

Patriotic Poke Cake

Chocolate Bark

Arrange melting wafers on parchment paper and bake at 200 degrees for about 6-8 min. Swirl wafers with skewer directly out of the oven while still warm and add your favorite toppings. Refrigerate 1-2 hours before breaking apart.

Rice Crispy Treats

For the Rice Crispy Treats:
6 cups rice crispy cereal
1 (10-ounce) bag mini marshmallows
4 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
For Decorating:
Almond bark or melting chocolate
Food coloring
Sprinkles

Chocolate Fruit Bites

Ingredients:

1 pint blueberries
12 oz raspberries
2/3 cup white chocolate chip

Patriotic Ice Cream Cones

INGREDIENTS:


sugar cones
vanilla candy coating
patriotic sprinkle mix or M&M’s

Ice Cream Sandwich Cakes

Firecracker Waffle Cones

These Firecracker Waffle Cones are dipped in red chocolate, decked out with sprinkles filled with ice cream, and topped with an edible firecracker made from marshmallows and licorice.

Fruit parfait dessert cups

Strawberries (cut up small), blueberries, dairy free cool whip or regular, and last but not least vanilla cupcakes (I made gluten free ones but if your not and you want it even easier you can buy vanilla cupcakes from the store and scoop the icing off.

Mini Pizzas

Cookies, Cool Whip, Nutella, Strawberries & Blueberries

Puff Pastries

puff pastry
berries
powder sugar
whipped cream

Red, white & Blue popcorn mix

 Festive Sprinkles

Marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers on a stick. They come together in minutes and are always a hit for summer parties, BBQs, and holiday get-togethers.

Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party was originally published on majic945.com

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