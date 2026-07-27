Tuskegee University Bans Du-Rags & Bonnets In Dress Code Update

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Fashion has always been a way to express individuality, and in most settings you’re encouraged to come as you are. However, some occasions do call for a strict dress code to be enforced, whether it’s formal attire at a wedding, swimwear on a beach or, as some students can attest to, uniforms during school hours.

While the scholars of Tuskegee University aren’t required to wear cardigans, pleated pants or plaid skirts, they will be subject to a new dress code enacted for the foreseeable future that forbids bedroom garments such as du-rags, bonnets and anything deemed to be “too revealing.”

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The updated dress code at Tuskegee University is part of a bigger plan for renewal and growth, as the HBCU expects its biggest first-year enrollment for the upcoming fall 2026 semester. Additional changes include a policy on cell phone usage during class hours and overall attendance requirements. According to HBCU Gameday, Tuskegee President Dr. Mark A. Brown made the changes official in a message recently sent out to parents of incoming students, describing it as the first step in what he’s referring to as a “period of transformation.”

More information on what will be expected from future Golden Tigers below, via HBCU Gameday:

“The university’s new dress code requires students to arrive on campus prepared for professional settings. According to Brown’s message, students should wear business suits and appropriate shoes for business meetings and other professional occasions.

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Students will not be permitted to wear revealing clothing in classrooms, dining spaces or official university settings such as Convocation. Bedroom shoes, bonnets and do-rags will also be prohibited in classrooms and the cafeteria.

Faculty members will be authorized to address students who do not follow the guidelines.”

Brown detests those who argue against the policy by labeling it as micromanaging or even archaic, writing in his address, “The goal here is not meant to restrict students from enjoying the Tuskegee Experience, but to prepare them with a solid foundation for the workforce they will enter once they leave Tuskegee.”

When you add it to what Tuskegee students are already required to accomplish before graduation, including internships and fully-developed résumés, one could argue that getting ahead of professional attire requirements for a corporate position or in administration will give these students a greater advantage towards success. Then again, others might be opposed to an institution that threatens to stall someone’s collegiate career over garments.

What side of the debate do you fall on?

Take a look below to see how social media has responded to the recent ban on du-rags and bonnets at Tuskegee University:

1. This is bigger than just preparing students for work. It’s about self-respect, standards, and taking pride in how folk show up. Bonnets, durags, and bedroom shoes have their place, but not in the classroom. Tuskegee is not policing Blackness, but just asking students to raise their game.

Good for Tuskegee!!!

via @M5squared