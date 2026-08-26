Colin Kaepernick Named Muhammad Ali Humanitarian of the Year

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LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Muhammad Ali Center has named legendary NFL quarterback, civil rights activist and entrepreneur Colin Kaepernick as the recipient of its ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ award. Kaepernick will receive the honor at the 13th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards, the Center’s largest annual fundraiser to support the Center’s mission-based programs and events. It will take place on November 7 in Louisville, KY.

Kaepernick joins an esteemed class of ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ recipients since the launch of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in 2013, including Shaquille O’Neal, Christina Aguilera, Michael J. Fox, Common, Patricia Arquette, Geena Davis, and more.

“Colin was chosen for his courage to stand against racial injustice and his unwavering commitment to empowering underserved communities. Like Muhammad, Colin has used his platform to advocate for equality, human dignity, and social change, even when doing so came at significant personal and professional cost.” said Lonnie Ali, Co-Founder and President & CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. “Through Know Your Rights Camp and his broader philanthropic efforts, Colin has turned his convictions into meaningful action by educating, empowering, and supporting young people and communities. His courage, sacrifice, and sustained dedication to service embody the humanitarian spirit and enduring legacy of Muhammad Ali.”

“Receiving the Muhammad Ali Center’s Humanitarian of the Year Award is an incredible honor,” said Colin Kaepernick. “Muhammad Ali lived with an uncommon courage to stand firmly in his convictions, even when doing so came at a great personal cost. He understood that our platforms are not simply ours to benefit from, but ours to use in service of others. To be recognized in his name is simultaneously humbling and a responsibility. I remain committed to bring about justice, uplift our communities, and develop a world where all people can live with freedom, dignity, and self-determination.”

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In addition to Kaepernick, this year’s honorees include Louisville philanthropists Steve and Amy Trager who will receive the ‘Kentucky Humanitarian Award.’ Six young adults ages 30 years or younger will also be recognized for promoting positive change in their communities and beyond.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Muhammad Ali Kentucky Humanitarian Award,” said Steve and Amy Trager. “Muhammad Ali showed the world that true greatness is measured not by personal achievement, but by how we serve others. This recognition reflects the work of countless nonprofit leaders, community partners, and volunteers who dedicate themselves every day to making a difference. We are grateful to play a small role in helping strengthen the community we love.”

The complete list of awardees are below, which spans two categories: Seasoned Awards, honoring individuals who have dedicated a significant portion of their lives to humanitarianism, and Six Core Principles Awards. The Six Principles consist of Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality. Those awards are presented to young adults ages 30 years of or younger who are promoting positive change in their communities and beyond.

The Seasoned Awardees

Colin Kaepernick – Humanitarian of the Year, is a legendary quarterback, philanthropist, author, and entrepreneur. Ten years ago in August 2016, Kaepernick sparked a national movement by kneeling during the national anthem before an NFL preseason game to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Steve and Amy Trager – Kentucky Humanitarian Award, have dedicated their lives to improving opportunities for others and strengthening the Louisville community. Their shared commitment to service, education, economic development, and philanthropy has touched countless lives across the region.

Colin Kaepernick Named Muhammad Ali Humanitarian of the Year was originally published on praiserichmond.com