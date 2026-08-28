Mompreneurs S05E04: ‘I Was Told I Talked Too Much’ — How Branding Powerhouse Rakia Reynolds Turned ADHD Into A Million-Dollar Superpower

✕ On this episode of the Mompreneurs podcast, branding expert Rakia Reynolds sat down with host Nancy Redd for an enlightening conversation about her journey as the founder of Skai Blue Media—which is now Actum, after the company was acquired last year. The award-winning creative is known for breathing life into the storytelling and strategy behind big names like Uber, Airbnb, IBM, and Serena Williams. Reynolds reflected on her inspiring journey—sharing her thoughts on AI, working with her husband, and selling her company. Source: Rashida Zagon “I was told I talked too much in class, I was disruptive.” Reynolds talked about what it was like growing up with ADHD. “When you are an ADHD child—you’re maybe hyper-focused on something or you’re called extra energetic—you have to be your own advocate and you have to be your own voice.” Back then, she wasn’t the typical “model student.” “I’m not saying that I was a bad kid, but I got in trouble a lot,” she recalled. “I was told I talked too much in class, I was disruptive.” But her dad encouraged Reynolds to pay no mind to the naysayers and to be proud of who she was. “That always rang through for me whenever I’m at a moment where I feel like my back is against the wall.” Ultimately, this was where she began to develop her superpower—the art of storytelling. “As a kid, I was always telling the teacher a story,” she said. “I was perfecting stories because I wanted to keep myself out of trouble.” RELATED CONTENT: Black Women Built It. Now Let’s Buy It — 5 Businesses To Support This Black Business Month

Source: Rashida Zagon “Being laid off, not knowing what the next step was, I was like: I don’t trust all of these other people, but I trust myself.” Reynolds was building a career in television and magazine publication at a time when both industries were evolving rapidly. When she got laid off as a TV producer, Reynolds had to change course. “Being at my most vulnerable, not knowing what the next step was, I was like: I don’t trust all of these other people, but I trust myself.” Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. After observing the traditional media landscape, Reynolds saw a gap in the market for what she could uniquely offer. “There was no real blueprint for the world of communications,” she said. “I would look at traditional public relations companies and I didn’t see anyone that looked like me.” She saw a different path for herself. “I said, I’m going to take all of the things that I’ve learned throughout my entire career and start my own company.” Skai Blue Media was born—Reynolds’ answer to bold and innovative marketing and brand strategy that isn’t afraid to think outside the box. Since 2011, the full-service communications agency has worked with everyone from Comcast and Dell, to Ashley Graham and HSN. “The best way that I learn is by doing.” After more than a decade in operation, Skai Blue Media was acquired by global consulting firm Actum in 2025. “That has been a journey as well,” she said. Related Stories Mompreneurs S05E03 — LikeU Cards Founder Kiara Imani Williams Gets Real About Being Dropped By Target, Surviving The Backlash & Letting Go Of Hustle Culture Though it wasn’t part of her original plan, Reynolds received multiple bids to purchase Skai Blue over the years. “By the time I got to year ten, I was like, I’ve been getting approached by a lot of companies, and maybe this is something that I should explore.” It was a learning experience every step of the way—in the end, Reynolds and Actum established a collaborative partnership in which the media expert transitioned from the role of founder to partner. “I didn’t know what a merger document looked like,” said Reynolds. “I didn’t know what a term sheet looked like. I didn’t know what a full acquisition would be, I didn’t know what an ‘acquihire’ would be. So I had to start familiarizing myself with the terminology, and the best way that I learn is by doing.” Reynolds credited her husband as being instrumental throughout the entire process. “I think having him as that partner allowed me to have the freedom to be creative, to grow the company … and then to say, okay, now it’s time for me to go ahead and do a merger or an acquisition … because we wanted to grow the company globally,” she shared. “We actually had to learn how to be a great team, and I am so grateful for that.” “There has to be a human connection.” As a leading voice in media and communications, Reynolds shared her thoughts on the rise of AI. “We are seeing more and more of the AI slop—being inundated with, you’ve seen it, the flyers, the videos, and the graphics. It’s like, come on y’all! At some point, somebody’s gotta yell ‘uncle’—like, we gotta cut it out.”