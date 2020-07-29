CLOSE
Georgia Mother Found Dead After She Was Kidnapped By 4 People

Tameka Skinner, a 39-year-old Georgia mom of two, was found dead shot to death after authorities stopped a car during a high-speed chase with four individuals.

Skinner’s body was located in a wooded area in Russell County, Alabama after the four suspects reportedly kidnapped her in the early hours of Monday morning.

Investigators have arrested Demetria Johnson, 30, Sean Johnson, 40, and Joshua Tolbert, 30, of Columbus, Georgia, along with 33-year-old Javion Phillips of Seale, Alabama, face kidnapping and capital murder charges, WRBL reports.

According to authorities timeline, Skinner and her boyfriend were assaulted around 1:00 a.m. on Monday outside of the Huckleberry Hill Apartment complex in Columbus, Georgia. Investigators believe she was abducted without the male victim, and that her vehicle was stolen. Skinner’s sister, Rashaada Rogers, told investigators that she was house-sitting at the complex.

Hours later police in Russell County came across Skinner’s vehicle when investigators noticed an SUV, leading to a high-speed chase.

“Once the vehicle reached Wetumpka, they wrecked, and all four individuals inside were taken into custody,” said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Police believe a possible motive is that Johnson, one of the people arrested in the case, was jealous over Skinner dating her ex-boyfriend. Investigators believe she recruited the other three to help “get her out the way,” according to WTVM.

On Monday, police located her body alongside the road in a wooded area in Russell County, ten hours after her disappearance. They believe the group was planning to burn the evidence as part of their plan and also recovered a gun.

Skinner’s family described her as a loving mom and “god-fearing woman of God,” who loved to dance.

“I spoke with the family, and I promised our office would do everything we could do get justice for Tameka,” said Sheriff Taylor.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

