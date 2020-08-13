CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Stores Recall Onions Due To Major Salmonella Outbreak

Certain grocery stores around the country are calling a recall on onions due to a salmonella outbreak.

Thomson International recalled their red, yellow, and white onions that have been shipped across all 50 US states and Canada since May.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Trader Joe’s, Ralph’s, and Giant Eagle have issued recalls on onions and foods that may have been affected like salad and deli foods.  Onions have also been sold to restaurants, wholesalers, and other retail stores.

Since the outbreak, BCC.com stated the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported 85 citizens in 43 states have been hospitalized due to salmonella as of August 7.  Canadian health officials have confirmed over 200 salmonella cases due to the onions imported from the US.

The infection can cause diarrhea, cramps, and fever that will appear between six hours to six days after exposure. Recovering from the bacteria can take up to four to seven days but in severe cases can spread from the intestines to other parts of the body.

“The FDA advises consumers sanitise any surfaces that may have come into contact with recalled onions, like refrigerators, storage bins, or cutting boards.” 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Food Porn: 11 Shrimp Recipes That’ll Leave You Drooling & Hangry

11 photos Launch gallery

Food Porn: 11 Shrimp Recipes That’ll Leave You Drooling & Hangry

Continue reading Food Porn: 11 Shrimp Recipes That’ll Leave You Drooling & Hangry

Food Porn: 11 Shrimp Recipes That’ll Leave You Drooling & Hangry

Did you know Americans eat more shrimp than any other seafood? Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). According to NationalDayCalendar.com: The word “prawn” is used loosely to describe any large shrimp, sometimes known as “jumbo shrimp.”  Some countries use the word “prawn” exclusively for all shrimp. Preparing the shrimp for consumption usually involves the removal of the head, shell, tail and “sand vein.” There are many ways to cook shrimp. Standard methods of preparation include baking, boiling, broiling, sauteing, frying and grilling. Cooking time is delicate for shrimp, and they are at their best when not overcooked. In addition, shrimp is low in calories and high in omega-3. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] As we celebrate National Shrimp Day today (May 10), here's 11 recipes that'll leave you drooling and hangry below! SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley's Cornbread Dressing With Shrimp & Oysters Recipe SEE ALSO: How To Make Gumbo & Where The Recipe Originated

Stores Recall Onions Due To Major Salmonella Outbreak  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close