CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual Meet & Greet [CONTEST]

brian courtney wilson contest

Source: Reach Media / R1 Digital

Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell and Motown Gospel is proud to present STILL: A Virtual Listening Party for Brian Courtney Wilson hosted by GRIFF. Six lucky winners will get a chance to meet Brian Courtney Wilson, experience a live performance from him and review some new songs off his new album, Still.

If you want in, text “BCW” to 52140 for a chance to win! 

This contest ends on Oct. 27, 2020. Click Here for Contest Rules

Brian Courtney Wilson Brought That Great Work to Sounds of Inspiration
11 photos

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

brian courtney wilson

Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close