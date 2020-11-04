According to Fox5Atlanta, a water leak has delayed the counting of Absentee Ballots in Fulton County, GA. Officials say a pipe burst at State Farm Arena in Atlanta delayed the start of absentee vote counting on Tuesday morning, leaving tens of thousands of votes not counted as polls closed all over the state. Repairs of the leak were made within two hours, but left vote counters behind in their tabulations. As of 7pm 30,000 ballots had yet to be counted and might not be done until Wednesday at the earliest.

Fulton County officials said in a statement, “Fulton County will continue to tabulate the remainder of absentee ballots over the next two days. Absentee ballot processing requires that each ballot is opened, signatures verified, and ballots scanned.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Fulton County Absentee Ballots Won’t Be Counted Until Wednesday Due To Water Leak was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: