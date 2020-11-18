Michael B. Jordan Is The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

People Magazine finally caught up with the rest of the world and crowned someone who is actually sexy as their “Sexiest Man Alive.” (Sorry John Legend and Black Shelton). The esteemed honor belongs to Michael B. Jordan.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Jordan announced the cover in an awkward skit on Jimmy Kimmel last night, but it’s safe to say it was worth the wait. The hunky star appeared onstage disguised in a hazmat suit before forcing virtual callers to guess who was behind the mask. After a few missed attempts and narrowing clues, someone guessed Michael B. Jordan and jinkies, he unmasked himself.

“It’s a good club to be a part of,” says Jordan in the 35th annual issue. While it may seem Jordan has been keeping a low profile. He says, he’s been making impact behind-the-scenes. His production company Outlier Productions made history as the first company to incorporate an inclusion rider. He could also be seem marching alongside Black Lives Matter protestors during the George Floyd protests.

“I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action—big or small—to help create the change we want to see,” he told the glossy.

Jordan, whose next big role is as an operative in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, opened up about eventually wanting to start a family. However, ladies, it’s going to be a while — he’s still dreaming about the perfect first date, which includes a good drive while listening to a bomb playlist and not being spotted by paparazzi. Good luck.

Nonetheless, the Creed actor is learning to trust the process while learning you can’t please everybody.

“You could have all the good intentions in the world, and you’ll still get controversy or some type of negativity thrown your way,” he revealed. “Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the universe, you know? You’ve got to just believe in yourself and do what you feel is really right. I think that adds up.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Michael B. Jordan Is The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: