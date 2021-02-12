Boss Moves: Damon Dash Proposes To Long-Time Wifey For Lifey Raquel Horn

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

One of the game’s most powerful voices has decided to officially wife up. Damon Dash has asked for his lady’s hand in marriage.

The Harlem, New York native put a ring on it. On Wednesday, February 10 he proposed to his girlfriend, and mother of his newborn son, Raquel M. Horn. In an Instagram post, he shared a special moment with the world. The photos show the media mogul holding her hand while on one knee. Guessing by her facial expression she seemed very surprised by the gesture. Needless to say, she accepted and they are officially now fiancées.

Horn also shared the vibes with an additional visual of the actual ring. The band appears to be 18 karat gold but Dame went a different way when it came to the center stone. Instead of the typical diamond gemstone, he chose a green emerald which estimated to be over three karats in size. She wrote “It’s official @duskopoppington I love you forever” in the caption.

The couple has reportedly been dating since 2015. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked he detailed how much Raquel has helped him with him losing Aaliyah. “When she passed, I never thought I would ever get that feeling again. I got that feeling again with Raquel. It’s funny. I would be talking to Raquel and her record would come on” he revealed. “It would always be like validation. I could be talking to Raquel and all of a sudden her record would come on. You can’t not notice that stuff. It’s like she’s always with us and she’s always embraced that.”

In November 2020 they welcomed their first child together. Dash has four other children with three other women.

