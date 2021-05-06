News
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To Honolulu Unknowingly

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother didn’t even know she was pregnant.

Lavinia “Lavi” Mounga–the woman who gave birth while in the air on a Delta flight from Denver to Honolulu–had no idea that she was pregnant when she went into labor, according to new reports from WFTV.

This story went absolutely viral on TikTok when fellow passengers on the flight filmed reactions to the scene. In the footage, people broke into applause when the baby was delivered. 

“I just didn’t know I was pregnant, and then this guy just came out of nowhere,”  Mounga told Hawaii Pacific Health in an interview following the unusual situation. She ended up delivering her son, Raymond Mounga, 29 weeks into her unknown pregnancy. “Yeah, just overwhelming and just nice that there was three NICU nurses on the plane and a doctor that were able to help stabilize him and make sure that he was OK,” Mounga continued.

As luck would have it, three qualified medical experts were on board to help deliver the baby: Dr. Dale Glenn, a Hawaii Pacific Health family medicine physician, along with Lani Bamfield, Amanda Beeding, and Mimi Ho, who are all neonatal intensive care unit nurses from Kansas.

When deciding on a name for the surprise bundle of joy, Mounga’s father suggested “Glenn,” in honor of the doctor who helped her during the flight.

“Names are pretty important in our culture, I didn’t really want to name him Glenn,” said Mounga, who is Tongan.

Instead, she asked Dr. Glenn–who gave his adopted children Hawaiian middle names–for a suggestion, which is when he offered “Kaimana.” Now, Kaimana is the boy’s middle name.

Since the child was born early, he will have to stay in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit he is full term, which about another 10 weeks.

“The aloha spirit is definitely felt here,” she said about the care she has received thus far in Hawaii. “It’s very different from the mainland. It just feels comforting, and everyone is willing to help.”

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

