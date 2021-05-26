Howard University Renames College Of Fine Arts After Alumnus Chadwick Boseman

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

It’s rare to have a star like the late Chadwick Boseman. One that still shines so bright even after their passing. Chadwick’s spirit has continued to live through the amazing art that he has left with all of us. The respect that has from fans and stars alike is why he will always be legendary.

Today, Howard University’s President Wayne A. I. Frederick announced the newly re-established College of Fine Arts is now named in honor of alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose remarkable career as an actor, director, writer, and producer inspired millions around the world. This news comes just weeks after the announcement of alumna and actress Phylicia Rashad as dean of the college. While a student at H.U., Boseman led a student protest against the consumption of the College of Fine Arts into the College of Arts & Sciences. With his and others’ continued efforts, plans to re-establish the College of Fine Arts were announced in early 2018.

“When Chadwick Boseman returned to campus in 2018 to serve as our commencement speaker, he called Howard a magical place. During his visit, I announced our plans to re-establish the College of Fine Arts and he was filled with ideas and plans to support the effort in a powerful way,” said President Frederick. “Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation. I’m also elated to have the support of The Walt Disney Company’s Executive Chairman Bob Iger, who has graciously volunteered to lead the fundraising effort to build a state-of-the art facility and endowment for the college.”

Simone Ledward-Boseman, Chadwick Boseman’s wife, also shared her thoughts on the news; “I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean.” She continued, “Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”

The Boseman family has also shared that they are “confident that under the dynamic leadership of his former professor and mentor the indomitable Phylicia Rashad that the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts will inspire artistic scholars for many generations.”

You can donate to the Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts here: Howard.edu

