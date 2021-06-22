Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For New Orleans Pelicans Coaching Job

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

With news that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson isn’t happy after his coach was fired after one season, one notable person has thrown their name into the mix for the job—Master P.

The rapper and entrepreneur recently spoke to TMZ Sports and publicly declared he’s the right man for the job, now open after the team fired Stan Van Gundy at the end of a 31-41 season. This led to reports of Williamson’s family being none too pleased with the franchise. Master P is also open to taking a role as an assistant coach. “The NBA is entertainment. I think it’s time for me to be the first hip-hop coach.” he said to TMZ reporters.

Master P is no stranger to the National Basketball Association. He had contracts in 1998 with the Charlotte Hornets and in 1999 with the Toronto Raptors, but left both squads after the preseason. He also had stints in the Continental Basketball Association and the International Basketball Association. He even had talks with former Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry about joining his staff in 2017.

When asked what he would bring to the job, Master P cited his experience in coaching young players, including his sons and San Antonio Spurs star guard DeMarr Derozan during his AAU days. He also has knowledge from the business perspective of the game, recently forming a partnership with former NBA veteran Baron Davis to enter talks to buy athletic company Reebok late last year.

Master P believes his presence either as head coach or as an assistant coach will compel Zion to want to stay with New Orleans. “We’ll win and Zion will be happy,” P said. “Everything! I feel like it’s motivating the players and understanding them, that’s the most important thing.”

