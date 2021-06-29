Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Latifah received one of the biggest honors in her career during Sunday’s broadcast of the 2021 BET Awards. The female hip-hop pioneer, actress, and executive producer was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Rapsody, and Monie Love delivered a show-stopping tribute performance before the “Equilizer” star accepted the prestigious award for a career spanning more than two decades.

“Together, we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart,” Latifah said before thanking each performer behind her on the stage.

Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, arrived to the podium alongside her father. She held a picture of her late mother Rita Owens in front of her written speech. Throughout her career, fans grew to love the family’s sacred bond and expressed their heartbreak when the news broke back in 2018.

This year’s theme for the BET Awards is “The Year of The Black Woman”. Latifah before holding back tears thanked her mom for being a strong Black woman.

“I’m gonna get off this stage, but I thank you so much for all of you, the fans for supporting every crazy-ass thing I’ve done through the years,” Latifah said. “And thank you for making “Equalizer” number 1.”

Queen Latifah Tearfully Thanks BET For 2021 ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

