Contests
HomeContests

Praise In The Park Flyaway Contest

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

GUMEC Praise in the Park Contest 2021

Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell is hooking you up with a chance to win some money and a trip to Atlanta for an annual Praise In The Park concert!

LISTEN LIVE

Listen daily at 7:25AM EST/6:25AM CST for the “Word of the Day” and be the 25th caller with the correct answer to win $100 of Erica’s Ca$h! Caller 25 will automatically qualify for a grand prize trip for two to attend Praise In The Park.

CONTEST RULES

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
0 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close