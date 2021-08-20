Praise In The Park Flyaway Contest

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell is hooking you up with a chance to win some money and a trip to Atlanta for an annual Praise In The Park concert!

Listen daily at 7:25AM EST/6:25AM CST for the “Word of the Day” and be the 25th caller with the correct answer to win $100 of Erica’s Ca$h! Caller 25 will automatically qualify for a grand prize trip for two to attend Praise In The Park.

CONTEST RULES

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: