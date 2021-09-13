Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Jaheim is facing some serious charges after a call on Labor Day led to the discovery of more than a dozen animals on the brink of starvation, one of which had to be put down, according to news reports.

On September 6, police visited Jaheim’s New Jersey home to look into concerns of a “puppy in distress.” This led to the discovery of six dogs in the driveway, one of which had to be euthanized, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Authorities also said the animals were inside crates “partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

As officials tended to the animals outside the home, loud barks could be heard coming from inside the residence. Upon entering, they discovered an additional nine dogs “in varying stages of emaciation.”

The 43-year-old singer who was arrested is now charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal.

READ MORE:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jaheim Charged With Animal Cruelty, 15 Dogs Found Starving In New Jersey Home was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: