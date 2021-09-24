Win Tickets to Will Smith & Friends at The MET Philadelphia 11/8/21

Get Up Erica Featured Video

JUST ANNOUNCED! Will Smith – An Evening of Stories with Friends at the Met Philadelphia on November 8, 2021. Keep listening to 100.3 R&B and Hip Hop for your chance to win tickets! Tickets on sale October 2, 2021, at 10 am at livenation.com

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM