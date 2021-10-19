News
HomeNews

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Making Progress Finding Justice In Famous Atlanta Child Murders Case

Mayor Bottoms hopes to get concrete answers for the families who lost loved ones.

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
Atlanta Child Murders

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Between 1979 and 1981 at least 29 Black children were killed in the city of Atlanta. The horrific string of killings was dubbed the “Atlanta Child Murders.”

Police arrested Wayne Williams, a suspect in the child murders, on June 21, 1981. He was later convicted for the murder of two adults, but would never be charged in any of the child murders. Police have attributed a number of the child killings to Williams, but those cases were never formally solved.

Atlanta native and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms remembers how horrific it was for the city when the child murders took place. The city was conflicted about if Williams was the true murderer. For years citizens wanted answers but were never able to get definitive closure.

During the height of the murders the city imposed curfews, parents removed their children from school, and over 100 agents worked on the investigation night and day.

Atlanta Child Murders

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Media coverage around the murders was none stop, which caused a lot of fear in the community.  Even after Wayne Williams was arrested a lot o people living in the city still had questions. How could one man, with no help commit all these atrocities for such a long time and not get caught?

The Mayor announced Monday via Twitter that investigators from the Atlanta Police Department were on their way to Salt Lake City to provide a private lab with DNA evidence from the missing and murderer children from the “Atlanta Child Murders” case.

Although the mayor did not specify which lab would be examining the evidence, it is the right step in the direction of justice. Bottoms also said in her tweet she hopes to get concrete answers for the families who lost loved ones.

In March 2019, Mayor Bottoms reopened the case hoping that new technology could lead to new leads that could lead to convictions for the murders never solved. In July 2019, Bottoms announced that reopening the case led to officials identifying and sampling DNA evidence from the original case.

Mayor Bottoms, who will not be seeking reelection next year, looks to end her term as mayor by closing a case that has plagued the city for decades. It will speak tremendously to her legacy if she can do so.

SEE ALSO:

Black Atlanta Cop Involved in Violent Arrest of HBCU Students Spotted At Buckhead Secession Event

Clark Atlanta University Joins Apple And Tennessee State University’s Tech Education Initiative

Atlanta Man Calls 911 After Being Shot, Gets Placed On Hold Multiple Times

ADIZERO Road To Records Race

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

78 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 10:10 a.m. ET, Oct. 15, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Kenyan Olympic long-distance runner Agnes Jebet Tirop was found dead in her home on Wednesday in an apparent murder. The 25-year-old world-class athlete was found with stab wounds to her neck and abdomen. [caption id="attachment_4233474" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya wins the ADIZERO: ROAD TO RECORDS Women's 10km in 30:01 at adidas HQ on September 12, 2021, in Herzogenaurach, Germany. She broke the world record by 29 seconds. | Source: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty[/caption] Tirop's husband, Tirop’s husband, Ibrahim Rotich, who is also a world-class long-distance runner, was arrested on Thursday in Kenya and was being held on murder charges in the grisly killing for which authorities have not announced. a motive. Police said they believe there was a domestic argument before Tirop was killed. They pointed to Tirop’s car having its windshield and windows smashed as apparent proof of their suspicions. The Associated Press reported that Tirop’s killing sent shockwaves across the East African nation. Local news outlet the Nation reported that her death has also “re-ignited calls for the return of capital punishment in the country.” Tirop’s track and field accomplishments are noteworthy. She won bronze medals in the 2017 and 2019 women’s 10,000 meters world championships races and came in at fourth place at this past summer’s Tokyo Olympics in the 5,000 meters race. Tirop also last month broke the world record for a women’s 10K race in Germany. In 2015, Tirop became the second-youngest person to win the world cross-country title at the age of 19. Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Making Progress Finding Justice In Famous Atlanta Child Murders Case  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close