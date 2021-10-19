News
Washington State Sheriff Faces Charges Connected To Racial Profiling Incident Involving A Black Newspaper Carrier, Local Black Lives Matter Group Wants Him To Resign

The Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance wants Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to resign. 

Washington state officials are taking action against a local sheriff after investigating profiling a Black newspaper carrier. But local activists say that’s not enough. The Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance wants Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to resign.

“Sheriff Troyer’s statements to witnesses that night—that Mr. Altheimer was trying to kill him and used his vehicle as a weapon—are flags to other officers that they should arrive on the scene ready to use deadly force,” the statement read. “There is only one conclusion we can draw from that: Sheriff Troyer intended to do harm to Mr. Altheimer, who was doing nothing more than delivering the newspaper.”

According to the statement, the Department of Justice is reviewing a complaint filed by the group against Troyer. In January, Troyer followed Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, without just cause or provocation.

Body camera footage shared by The News Tribune shows an exasperated Altheimer just asking to be left alone so he can do his job.

“I’m a Black male in a white neighborhood, and I’m working,” he exclaimed. An officer approaching Altheimer tells him to keep his hands on the steering wheel and says they will figure things out. Clearly distressed and just trying to complete his route, Altheimer again shouts he’s just working.

The News Tribune also reported Troyer was indignant about the charges claiming he has never had a claim substantiated against him or had an allegation of racial or gender discrimination filed against him. But never having a claim filed doesn’t mean his actions have always been above board.

The charges against Troyer aren’t even directly for harassment or racial profiling but for filing a false report and lying to a public officer. After an investigation into the incident, Troyer’s case was referred to the attorney general for consideration in April, three months after the initial incident.

If convicted, Troyer could get hit with a fine of up to $5,000 and potentially serve less than a year in jail. According to the Associated Press, Pierce County is the state’s second larges county by population. Troyer was just elected last November, previously serving as the agency’s spokesperson.

This incident could’ve gone really wrong with the heavy police presence and a senior law enforcement veteran alleging his life was in danger. From news reports, Troyer lied and said Altheimer repeatedly threatened to kill him but later retracted his claim to an officer on the scene.

Local news KIRO 7 reported over 40 law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene after the sheriff claimed someone threatened to kill him. He later told responding officers it wasn’t true.

 

UPDATED: 5:10 p.m. ET, Sept. 30, 2021 -- It is a story that mirrors that of far too many Black men: being convicted for crimes they never actually committed. What seemingly happens at a far lower rate is their exonerations. MORE: ‘Englewood Four’ Agree To $31 Million Settlement In Chicago Wrongful Conviction Case There was an exception to that rule this week when a judge dismissed murder charges against Juwan Deering, who has served 15 years for the arson deaths of five children in a Detroit suburb. https://twitter.com/LarryWDIVLocal4/status/1443584918831845383?s=20 Deering, who is now 50 years old, told the Associated Press that he was thrilled at the judge's ruling while briefly addressing his nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he never committed. “It’s been a hard uphill battle. ... The sun couldn’t shine on not a brighter day," Deering said Thursday after the judge's ruling. "This is the brightest for me." In a familiar theme with so many exonerations, members of law enforcement stepped forward to say that there was insufficient evidence to charge Deering for the 2000 fire. Deering had been serving a life sentence for the deaths in a fire that police said was set as "revenge for drug debts," the AP reported earlier this year. However, there were no eyewitnesses. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald suggested that the fire in Royal Oak Township was not arson after all. A Michigan law could mean that Deering will be paid $50,000 for each of the 15 years he spent in prison, amounting to more than $700,000 if there is proof that he was wrongly convicted. Deering's exoneration, like many others, also needed a bit of good fortune. That happened when McDonald, a former judge, voluntarily revisited the case following her election last year. “Fairness and transparency are paramount,” McDonald said at the time. “We must always do the right thing, even if it exposes our own office, even when it’s not easy.” McDonald added: “As prosecutors, we have an ethical duty to disclose information that bears on the guilt or innocence of the accused. We also have a duty to disclose to juries what, if anything, an informant was given in consideration for their testimony. Based on the evidence I reviewed, I am gravely concerned that this was not done in the case against Juwan Deering.” The list of Black men, women and teens who have faced wrongful convictions from prosecutors after being unjustly arrested and accused by corrupt police officers is far too long. The stripping of their freedom and taking them away from their families, while also embedding a deeply rooted trauma is something they will likely never forget. See below for more.

