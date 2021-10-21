5 Times Madame Vice President Kamala Harris Made Boss Moves In Her Power Suits

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Happy birthday to our first, Black and South Asian, female Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris! On October 2oth the Madame VP turns 57 years old and we’re sure she’ll be celebrating in true Kamala fashion! No matter if the trailblazer is busy being the right hand to our 46th POTUS Joe Biden, traveling the globe as our Vice President, or just being a wife to her hubby, Doug Emoff, she does it all in style! In honor of Madame VP’s birthday today, let’s take a look back at all of her powerful looks!

The Fabulous Inauguration Outfit

In January 2021, Kamala Harris was officially sworn in as our Vice President and she looked quite fashionable as she assumed her role. She wore a purple Christopher John Rogers coat over a matching dress and donned pearls as a nod to her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority all while highlighting Black designers in this powerful moment.

The Tan Trench Coat That We’re Still Talking About

And just the night before, Vice President Harris was the epitome of grace and style as she wore a tan trench coat designed by another Black designer, Kerby-Jean Raymond of Pyer Moss, which she paired with an all black ensemble underneath.

This All-Burgundy Suit

While on the campaign trail, Harris traded in her traditional black power suits for this all-burgundy suit. She paired the look with a matching, satin burgundy top that complimented the monochromatic look.

This All-White Look

After securing the election in November 2020, Kamala took the stage in this all-white pantsuit that spoke volumes in more ways than one. According to CNN.com, the color white has been associated with the women’s suffrage moment as a symbol of “moral purity,” so for Kamala to wear this color at this moment meant everything to women in America.

This All-Tan Suit

Most recently, the Madame Vice President posed on Instagram wearing this light tan suit jacket. She wore her signature pearls and a white blouse underneath as she stood tall and proud as our nation’s 49th Vice President!

