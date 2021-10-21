“Be Alive” Trailer For ‘King Richard’ Starring Will Smith Teases New Powerful Song From Beyoncé

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

King Richard is looking like a strong contender for film of the year.

The world got its first glimpse of Will Smith as tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams’ polarizing father in the first trailer for King Richard back in July. Ahead of the film’s simultaneous HBO Max and theater release in November, Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for the film, and it’s even more powerful than the first.

We get even more of Smith’s portrayal of the arrogant but extremely confident Richard Williams that already has critics saying he could see numerous nominations thrown his way. We also see young Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and her younger sister Serena (Demi Singleton) follow their dad’s lead, who has a clear but controversial vision of making his two daughters the next big thing in the sport of tennis.

We all know that Williams’ plan did pan out, but this film will highlight how he rubbed tennis trainers like Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal) and Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) due to the unconventional path he put his daughters on. The film also focuses on Richard WIlliams’ relationship with his wife, Oracene “Brandi” Williams, played by Aunjanue Ellis, whom he bumped heads with often when it came to his strict parenting style.

This latest trailer, conveniently titled “Be Alive,” is backed by the new Beyoncé song of the same name made exclusively for the film. This powerful anthem will easily also get her some nominations.

Reinaldo Marcus Green handles directing duty in King Richard, and Zach Baylin wrote the film. The producers are Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner and Will Smith under his Westbrook banner.

Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone, and Peter Dodd serve as the executive producers.

King Richard arrives in theaters and on HBO Max November 19th.

Step into the new “Be Alive” trailer below.

“Be Alive” Trailer For ‘King Richard’ Starring Will Smith Teases New Powerful Song From Beyoncé was originally published on cassiuslife.com

