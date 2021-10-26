Sports
HomeSports

Floyd Mayweather Pens Note To Kyrie Irving In Support Of His Choice To Not Get Vaccinated

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

Although Kyrie Irving has caused a bit of controversy and backlash in response to his stern stance against getting vaccinated, he surprisingly has also received support from those who believe the NBA champ is making a strong example of free thought.

Following in the footsteps of Chris Brown’s public declaration of support for Irving last week, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. took some time to write the 29-year-old star point guard a note and let him know he’s got another famous face in his corner.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities,” Mayweather wrote as a caption to accompany the note, which he decided to read aloud himself instead of posting on social media. His caption further went on to say,  “America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us.”

Read Floyd’s full message in support of Kyrie Irving going against the vaccine mandate below:

“Kyrie, what’s up? I know you’re going through a lot. We had the chance to hang out in 2016 when you represented America — when you represented the red, white and blue. You only want to be treated fair. I was going to post something on one of my social media pages, but I decided to do it the old-school way and read it out to you because you’re a great person, a great father, a great athlete and you believe what you believe.

‘America is the land of the free: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and supposedly freedom to choose. Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man. A free mind makes his own choices and a slave mind follows the crowd. Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution, to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world. It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say enough is enough.’

Respect to you Kyrie and power to the people.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Floyd’s note to Kyrie comes just days after Sunday’s Brooklyn Nets home opener against the Hornets at the Barclays Center, which saw droves of anti-vaxx supporters protesting outside on behalf of Irving’s ban from playing in New York as deemed mandatory due to the strict vaccine protocols.

Do you think Mayweather, Breezy and others that support Kyrie Irving are doing more good in their cause or more harm in the long run health-wise? Sound off and let us know what you think after watching the now-viral clip below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Stephen A. Smith Fries Kyrie Irving On ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Jay Williams Also Catches A Stray

13 photos Launch gallery

Stephen A. Smith Fries Kyrie Irving On ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Jay Williams Also Catches A Stray

Continue reading Stephen A. Smith Fries Kyrie Irving On ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Jay Williams Also Catches A Stray

Stephen A. Smith Fries Kyrie Irving On ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Jay Williams Also Catches A Stray

[caption id="attachment_1040340" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Justin Casterline / Getty[/caption] Stephen A. Smith has had enough of Kyrie Irving’s shenanigans. ESPN First Take’s main star didn’t hold anything back, letting the Brooklyn Nets embattled all-star point guard know that his stance against COVID-19 mandates is pure idiocy. Irving has been staunch in his decision not to get vaccinated. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported a source close to the matter said Irving; ‘s stance on the matter has nothing to do with being anti-vax but instead being a “voice for the voiceless.” https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1448058981629538305?s=20 On Wednesday’s episode of First Take, Smith called Irving’s logic stupid and went scorched earth on him. “This is some of the stupidest nonsense I’ve ever seen,” Smith began his rant with. “Just flat-out stupid! So let me get this straight… so you don’t have a problem with taking the vaccine? Your position is you’re going to sit up there and compromise the championship aspirations of an organization you signed on the represent, you coaxed Kevin Durant into signing on to represent, you played the role of coaxing James Harden into signing on and representing, you’re going to compromise all that because you want to give voice to the voiceless?” https://twitter.com/FirstTake/status/1448309318588239876?s=20 Please tell us how you really feel, Stephen A. Smith wasn’t done. Jay Williams also felt some of that same heat directed towards Irving from Smith. Williams, who is double-vaxxed and caught COVID-19 twice and lived to talk about the benefits of being vaccinated against the virus, tried to walk a fine line of not offending anti-vaxxers and people who think like Irving by calling them stupid. Williams stated he agrees that everyone should be vaccinated, but in the same breath, said when you “call people stupid,” you run the risk of ostracizing people and creating a different narrative. “I’m just telling you how it feels from people, Stephen A. When you start calling “people stupid,” or you start saying that they’re selfish, these things start going all over the internet, that creates a different narrative, and people start fighting back against that narrative,” Williams said. “I’m just telling you how it is on the other side, Stephen A. I know you have your thoughts and how you see things…” Stephen A. Smith, like a lost of people, doesn’t seem to care who he offends at this point and responded saying,” We’re talking about a basketball player who signed on to play for the Brooklyn Nets that has left his team hanging,” and accusing Williams of “full of it.” https://twitter.com/Ballislife/status/1448312946740826115?s=20 The exchange, of course, spawned reactions from viewers and people who peep the clip on their Twitter timelines. You can see some of them in the gallery below. — Photo: Justin Casterline / Getty

 

Floyd Mayweather Pens Note To Kyrie Irving In Support Of His Choice To Not Get Vaccinated  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close