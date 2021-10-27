News
HomeNews

Florida Woman Says U.S. Marshals Pointed Guns At Her, Baby Daughter While Raiding Wrong Apartment

Maybe the reason cops don't learn from their past mistakes is because they are so seldom held accountable.

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

At this point, one can only wonder if cops just enjoy behaving like overly aggressive Neanderthals too much to learn from incidents that have become national stories.

For example, Breonna Taylor’s story involving a botched raid and a completely unnecessary shooting, as well as the unrest that followed, should have taught cops that they should probably err on the side of caution when conducting a raid on a home that has shown no immediate signs of danger—or at the very least, they should take the time to make sure they’re at the right home.

In Bradenton, Florida, U.S. Marshals arrived with guns drawn at the home of Kada Staples, a white woman who is probably lucky she isn’t Black because she got to walk away from a raid conducted by the cops who were reportedly searching for a murder suspect—at the wrong apartment.

“I cracked the door open and they pushed the door open and pushed me and my baby out of the way,” Staples told WFLA 8 while holding her three-month-old daughter. “They are holding us at gunpoint, screaming, there is a gun about a foot away from her face.”

Staples said the officers kept saying, “We know Jamar is in there,” even though no one of that name lived there.

“With that, they run in my apartment. There’s probably 6 or 7 of them out there with guns. three or four of them run into my apartment and are running around. They are still yelling at me that I’m lying,” she said.

Staples said she and her baby were taking a nap when the officers arrived and were alone in the apartment, but the officers were convinced their target was there—until they realized he wasn’t.

“Then one of the guys in the hallway is like, wait, this is apartment and then said my apartment number and then kind of repeated it again and then they ran out and said, that’s the wrong apartment,” Staples said. “No sorry, no nothing, they tell me, you’re good and another one said you’re fine.”

She also said she called the U.S. Marshals Service to ask how the hell this mixup even happened and if they could provide a mental health counselor to help her deal with the anxiety caused by the incident. She said she was told to “get over it.”

No part of this story would be particularly surprising to anyone who is Black, but especially not the part where the cops who just traumatized a mother and her infant acted like what they had done was no big deal.

Maybe the reason cops don’t learn from previous police mistakes is because they are so seldom held accountable for their actions.

SEE ALSO:

‘Driving While Black’ Lawsuit Claims Cops Brutally Beat, Threatened To Kill Motorist In Front Of Young Son

After More Than 5 Years, Grand Jury Indicts 2 Officers Accused Of Shooting Black Georgia Man 76 Times

Police killings 2020

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

117 photos Launch gallery

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 7:30 p.m. ET, Oct. 21, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. Case in point: Andra Murphy was killed by police in Tennessee on Oct. 6 under questionable circumstances. According to a press release emailed to NewsOne, Murphy was killed in the town of Bolivar when police shot him shortly after an unidentified gunman threatened correctional officers and fled the scene. However, "many believe Murphy was not the individual who was initially at the scene," the press release from Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Murphy's family, said in part. “My thoughts and prayers are with Andra Murphy’s family – especially his wife and four children – as they grieve his loss," Crump said in a brief statement. "While the investigation is ongoing, much more information is needed, not only for the family’s closure but to determine if this was a case of mistaken identity. The family has been given information that their loved one was innocently killed by the police because they assumed he was the initial gunman. We demand the release of video footage to show if the car that was driven by the initial gunman was the same car that Andra was driving when he arrived. The family continues to ask for your prayers for answers, transparency, and justice.” https://twitter.com/BenCrumpLaw/status/1450828531898982402?s=20 Murphy's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Florida Woman Says U.S. Marshals Pointed Guns At Her, Baby Daughter While Raiding Wrong Apartment  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close