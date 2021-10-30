News
HomeNews

Olympian Simone Biles Teams Up With Cerebral To Make Mental Health Care Accessible In Underserved Communities

“For far too long the stigma of mental health has prevented too many people from seeking help,” said Biles.

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 11

Source: Xavier Laine / Getty

Olympian Simone Biles has been candid about the mental health obstacles she’s faced, and the gymnastics star is putting the focus on helping others who are on the same path towards healing. She’s teaming up with the digital mental health care platform Cerebral to eradicate the stigma around seeking help and ensure that resources are accessible within underserved communities.

The experiences she’s encountered while navigating her own journey—during her childhood and in the spotlight as one of the country’s most decorated athletes—prompted the four-time Olympic gold medalist to use her platform to inspire others to take charge of their mental health. Biles has been appointed to serve as Cerebral’s Chief Impact Officer. Under the partnership, the company will financially support mental health and wellness initiatives within underserved neighborhoods, sponsor the 2022 Biles Invitational and Gold Over America Tour, and lead wellness programs for youth athletes at WCC Academy and the World Championship Centre.

Biles says the newly fostered partnership will empower individuals to seek help and ensure they have access to the tools needed to better their mental health.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health, but for far too long, the stigma of mental health has prevented too many people from seeking help,” she said in a statement. “I have my own challenges with mental health, and therapy has been very empowering for me as I try to be the best person that I can be. I believe everyone should have access to mental health resources, and Cerebral gives me the ability to personalize my mental health care experience.”

Kyle Robertson, Founder and CEO of Cerebral, added the effort will “further raise awareness around today’s mental health challenges and help increase the availability of quality mental health resources to anyone who needs them.”

There is a strong need for initiatives like the one being led by Biles and Cerebral. Research shows that although one in five Americans have a mental health condition, many cannot afford treatment.

SEE ALSO:

Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments

Prioritizing Mental Health, Simone Biles Extends Her Break At The Olympics, For Now

XXIV Summer Olympic Games

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

4 photos Launch gallery

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

Continue reading 4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence ‘Flo Jo’ Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

Florence "Flo-Jo" Giffith Joyner shocked the world with her record-breaking speed during the July 1988 U.S. Olympic trials in  Indiana. The 5-foot-7, 130-pound sprinter blazed through the track in just 10.49 seconds, beating Evelyn Ashford's previous world record of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter race. Time Magazine notes that the announcer during the race looked at Flo-Jo in awe after her speed-defying win, telling the crowd. "It cannot be...no one can run that fast." But Flo Jo did. “I looked and didn’t see anybody, so I just relaxed,” the then-28-year-old told the Los Angeles Times after the race. Born on December 21, 1959, Joyner was raised in sunny California. The track and field icon built her athletic prowess at a young age showing of her speed early. Joyner, who was one of 11 children, spent time in the Mojave Desert with her family chasing jackrabbits, ESPN noted. By the time she was seven, Joyner began competing in track and field competitions. The Olympic star continued to craft her skills while attending California State University in Northridge and at UCLA.  In 1984, the high-speed power sprinter made her Olympic debut where she won a silver medal in the 200-meter distance, scoring the competition at 22.02 seconds. Flo Jo's rise to fame wasn't always a breeze. Joyner experienced a financial hardship that impacted her ability to pursue running full-time in 1984. To make ends meet, the runner become a bank clerk and styled her friend's hair and nails part-time, but with the grace of faith, she later secured a small sponsorship at UCLA. It was there that she trained under the wing of Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner Kersee and the same place where she would meet her beloved husband Al Joyner, Kersee's brother. “I met her at the U.S. Olympic trial... It was 6:45 pm. I remember that because I never saw a woman look like that before; she made me speechless,” Al Joyner told CNN in 2012. “Jackie was going through UCLA. Eventually, I came back out to train. I’m doing distance running. So we start running together and started being friends. She’s was not only beautiful, but she could run. I thought I could run off and leave her but I couldn’t shake her." In February 1989, Griffith-Joyner abruptly retired from athletics, however, she remained an icon through her bevy of endorsements, films, and designing. In 1998, the star died in her sleep as a result of an epileptic seizure. Her legacy still lives on through her iconic world records and eclectic style. There's no one who has done it quite like Flo Jo, and here are four reasons why. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbXMvmTpbYI

Olympian Simone Biles Teams Up With Cerebral To Make Mental Health Care Accessible In Underserved Communities  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close