Usher’s Nonprofit Receives $500K Endowment To Advance Youth Financial Literacy Initiative

Singer Usher’s nonprofit—Usher’s New Look—is on a mission to introduce youth to the different facets of financial literacy, and the organization will be able to advance its efforts thanks to a major boost. The Truist Foundation has awarded the nonprofit with a $500,000 endowment.
Founded over two decades ago, the music artist’s organization has been dedicated to ensuring youth from underserved communities have access to educational resources and support so they can cultivate a foundation for success. The nonprofit offers an array of programs that sit at the intersection of education and civic engagement and are designed to inspire the next generation of leaders. The grant will go towards UNL’s high school leadership program which encompasses financial literacy workshops. The initiative was launched to introduce teenagers to the importance of money management skills so they can feel empowered to break generational cycles of poverty. The program features immersive courses that cover credit and debt, how to budget and investing.
Careshia Moore, who serves as President and CEO of UNL, says the endowment will be instrumental in helping youth living in impoverished communities change the trajectory of their lives. “Breaking the cycle of poverty and debt is tantamount to the future success of young people, particularly in these challenging times where we see that there are currently 16 million children living in poverty today,” she said in a statement. “This is, therefore, a proud moment for Usher’s New Look, and we are so very grateful to Truist Foundation for this transformational grant that will enable us to further our mission and touch the lives of hundreds of young people, helping them prepare for their futures while uplifting themselves and their communities at the same time.” Lynette Bell, President of the Truist Foundation, added UNL and Truist have a shared purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities. To date, the Truist Foundation has donated $1.5 million to the nonprofit.
Several individuals have created initiatives focused on financial literacy. Businessman and philanthropist Robert F. Smith teamed up with the digital money management company Goalsetter to equip Black and Latinx youth with the tools needed to cultivate generational wealth.
SEE ALSO:
Businessman Robert F. Smith, Goalsetter Launch Initiative To Help Black And Latinx Youth Build Generational Wealth
Marsai Martin Launches Financial Literacy Series For Gen Z
Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions
Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions
1.
1 of 11
More mold photos a student at @HowardU sent me this morning of her dorm in the Quad. @fox5dc #BlackburnTakeover— Jacqueline Matter (@JMatter_TV) October 21, 2021
I reached out to @VP office to see if she has any comment on her alma mater’s living conditions. I also reached out to HU for a finance report but haven’t heard back pic.twitter.com/kP3i2xdICR
2.
2 of 11
NEW: Getting ready to go live at 10pm and another student walks by and asks us if we’re reporting on the mold problems at @HowardU - she then sends me these photos from a mold-covered picture frame in her dorm at the Quadrangle. @fox5dc #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/nmbOJLuL4E— Jacqueline Matter (@JMatter_TV) October 21, 2021
3.
3 of 11
"if you really support Black Colleges, share this, support us!" #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/2l4giD3NGh— alecia st. nicholas clause 🤶🏾 (@foreverambre) October 13, 2021
4.
4 of 11
After seeing all the post from #BlackburnTakeover, I have to contextualize the issues students have had at Howard because it is truly inhumane what undergraduates go through. This thread will go the history of civil disobedience and issues with the living conditions at Howard 1/ pic.twitter.com/vxbtzOZ1Bt— 🦂 (@scorptini) October 13, 2021
5.
5 of 11
As colder temperatures hit DC, Howard students continue to insist on their demands while living in tents on Howard’s campus #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/F13NBQwBvm— Dr. Ravi K. Perry (@raviperry) October 19, 2021
6.
6 of 11
The students aren’t letting up. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/6aiLVFmj0X— KING📸. (@jacob_bellevue) October 14, 2021
7.
7 of 11
no housing crisis but we have mold growing EVERYWHERE?! #blackburntakeover pic.twitter.com/jCtXy9ABBf— eve🧚🏾♀️ (@eveechanel) October 15, 2021
8.
8 of 11
For far too long the Admin at Howard has continued to ignore the cries and issues that the students have faced: mold/ mushrooms growing in their dorms, lack or support and responses from admin, no building for classes or tuition assistance. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/6ROudKKDly— 𝙉𝙤𝙩 𝙋𝙖𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 ✋🏾 (@incognitovirgo4) October 13, 2021
9.
9 of 11
The students at @HowardU have always been changemakers and have made history as a result. I support their struggle for safe, dignified housing. It's the same struggle Black families face against gentrification all over DC. Power concedes nothing without demand. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/NOTNjv0i7v— Janeese Lewis George (@Janeese4DC) October 19, 2021
10.
10 of 11
Day 5 of the #BlackburnTakeover at #HowardUniversity. Students from the School of Social Work set up a tent and have been out here supporting our Baby Bison. As social workers in-training, we must advocate for populations who have been neglected from our place of access. pic.twitter.com/MjskqjvHbf— Zekiiyah J. (@Zekiiyah_) October 16, 2021
11.
11 of 11
More Howard Students have come to stand in solidarity with protester inside of Blackburn! #BlackburnTakeover #HowardUniversity pic.twitter.com/S1Aj7NWHwK— Afeni 🔥 | #SaveSilwan (@ReddIsAri) October 13, 2021
Usher’s Nonprofit Receives $500K Endowment To Advance Youth Financial Literacy Initiative was originally published on newsone.com