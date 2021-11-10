Letitia Wright’s Unvaccinated Status Could Lead To More ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Delays

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

In more Letitia Wright news, her alleged stance against not getting vaccinated could become a headache.

CBR.com reports Letitia Wright being unvaccinated could come back to haunt Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when production resumes. Last week we reported that Marvel halted production on the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther as Wright headed home to London to recover from an injury she sustained on-set while filming a stunt.

According to the website via The Hollywood Reporter, the CDC has implemented a new rule requiring all non-immigrant non-citizens flying to the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination before boarding the aircraft. Wright is neither vaccinated nor a U.S. citizen, which could become an issue when production resumes because she will not be allowed to travel back to the U.S.

This could be a big deal because Wright plays Princess Shuri, the genius sister of now King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Following Boseman’s tragic passing, THR reports her character was promoted to lead and plays an integral role in the upcoming film as she will reportedly take on the mantle of the Black Panther.

Giant Freaking Robot reports that a trusted source tells them because of Wright’s social media behavior and stance on vaccinations, Marvel Studios has been coming up with backup plans.

Per Giant Freaking Robot:

Our trusted and proven inside source has shared that because the production has had problems with Letitia Wright, they’ve made adjustments to the end of Black Panther 2. For most of the sequel, Letitia Wright’s character, Shuri, will be taking on the Black Panther mantle. The movie will now end with Shuri giving that title up. While our source shared that the character will be giving up the role of Black Panther at the end of Black Panther 2, they were unable to confirm the details of what happens in the scene.

Wright has shot down reports that she was spreading anti-vaccine sentiments on set. In a statement, she wrote, “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft, and my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring.” People also pointed that she didn’t deny being against the COVID-19 vaccine either.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still on track for a Nov. 11, 2022 release despite all of these issues and potential roadblocks.

Here’s how Twitter reacted when she allegedly shared misinformation about the vaccine.

