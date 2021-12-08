News
HomeNews

The Last Remaining Popeyes Buffett In The World Is Closed Forever

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Popeyes is already a staple of American fast food, particularly in the South. However, one Popeyes stood out from the rest. Nestled in Lafayette, Louisiana, the Popeyes at Oil Center location on Pinhook Road was home to an all-you-can-eat buffet, a one-of-a-kind Popeyes experience.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Sadly, due to the pandemic, the experience is now over.

According to local outfit Hot 107.9, the buffet option at the location will no longer be available once indoor dining can resume.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For years, the Popeyes was the only one in existence where patrons could enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet of fried chicken, biscuits and assorted sides for only $10. But due to the pandemic, a change in management and an overall distrust of buffets, one of the most incredible gems in all of Louisiana is no more.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

 

The Last Remaining Popeyes Buffett In The World Is Closed Forever  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
The Fashion Awards 2021 - Show
86 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close