The CW Announces ‘All American Homecoming’ Spin-Off That Will Follow The HBCU Experience [WATCH]

The ‘All American’ saga will be continuing in February with more sports and more culture.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
The spin-off All American Homecoming will follow Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), Jordan’s love interest, as she journeys to become a tennis star at fictional HBCU Bringston University in Atlanta. Peyton Alex Smith, who was featured in the All American Homecoming episode, and also starred in BET’s The Quad seems to have an interest in Simone, which will probably cause some love drama in the series.
All American Homecoming series will premiere on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET, right after All American returns for its fourth season.
Check out the trailer below.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
RELATED NEWS:
Fans Are Shocked To Discover This Former Child Star On The Newest Season Of ‘All American’
HBCU Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To Get Docuseries On The CW
HBCU Paul Quinn College Might Have The Best Basketball Court Ever Made
Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs
Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs
1. Lance Gross - Howard
Source:Getty
1 of 31
2. Samuel L. Jackson - Morehouse College
Source:(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
2 of 31
3. Anthony Anderson - Howard University
Source:TV One
3 of 31
4. Oprah Winfrey - Tennessee State University
Source:Getty
4 of 31
5. Kamala Harris - Howard University
Source:Getty
5 of 31
6. Ruben Studdard - Alabama A&M
Source:Getty
6 of 31
7. Terrence J - North Carolina A&T University
Source:Getty
7 of 31
8. K. Michelle - FAMU
Source:Getty
8 of 31
9. Michael Strahan - Texas Southern University
Source:Women's Empowerment 2018
9 of 31
10. Keshia Knight Pulliam - Spelman
Source:Getty
10 of 31
11. Kym Whitley - Fisk University
Source:Kym Whitley
11 of 31
12. Jerry Rice - Mississippi Valley State University
Source:Getty
12 of 31
13. Wale - Bowie State University
Source:Getty
13 of 31
14. Toni Braxton - Bowie State University
Source:Victoria
14 of 31
15. Rick Ross - Albany State University
Source:Getty
15 of 31
16. Keenen Ivory Wayans - Tuskegee University
Source:Getty
16 of 31
17. Gladys Knight - Shaw University
Source:Getty
17 of 31
18. Lionel Richie - Tuskegee University
Source:Getty
18 of 31
19. Yolanda Adams - TSU
Source:Getty
19 of 31
20. David Banner - Southern University
Source:Getty
20 of 31
21. Anika Noni Rose - FAMU
Source:Getty
21 of 31
22. Wanda Sykes - Hampton University
Source:Getty
22 of 31
23. Debbie Allen - Howard University
Source:National Kidney Foundation
23 of 31
24. Phylicia Rashad - Howard University
Source:Radio One Digital
24 of 31
25. Eva Marcille - Clark Atlanta University
Source:Nigel Degraff
25 of 31
26. Common - Florida A&M University
Source:instagram.com/akabundji/
26 of 31
27. Erykah Badu - Grambling State University
Source:Getty
27 of 31
28. LaLa - Howard University
Source:Starz
28 of 31
29. Diddy - Howard University
Source:Getty
29 of 31
30. Spike Lee - Morehouse College
Source:Getty
30 of 31
31. Tom Joyner - Tuskegee
Source:relam@radio-one.com
31 of 31
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
The CW Announces ‘All American Homecoming’ Spin-Off That Will Follow The HBCU Experience [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com