Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Mommy-Daughter Workout Video On Instagram

We’re always wondering what Gabrielle Union-Wade’s workout routine is and now she’s finally let us in on her secrets to a toned bod: mommy-daughter workouts with her baby girl, Kaavia James Union Wade!

Over the weekend, the 49-year-old actress shared an adorable video of herself hitting an intense weight lifting session with her three-year-old daughter by her side. The mother-daughter duo flexed their muscles in the gym while Gabrielle hit her workout routine with Kaavia adorably mimicking her every move.

Gab showed off her toned arms in a black sports bra and black workout pants while Kaavia wore an adorable rainbow-striped outfit. “Working out to work through the funk with @kaaviajames ,” the actress captioned the adorable video. Check it out below.

“This is so precious gab!,” friend Ayesha Curry commented on the fun video while another fan wrote, “Kaav said all or nothing! .” We love to see it!

But Kaavia and her mama aren’t just twins when it comes to their workout routines. They’re also twins when it comes to their fashion and hair choices as well! Just last week, the duo rocked matching mother-daughter afro puff hairstyles that were everything! Taking to Instagram, Gabrielle shared an adorable photo of the two rocking different variations of the iconic style while giving each other an adorable kiss. “Rough week but turns out coloring with @kaaviajames was the answer all along. A lit May we always get a touch of unexpected kindness when we least expect it and need it most,” she captioned the photo.

Looks like little Kaavia makes everything better!

