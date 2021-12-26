News
HomeNews

Cicely Tyson, Ray Charles To Be Posthumously Inducted Into Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame

Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson and Ms. Lauryn Hill will also be inducted.

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Trailblazing actress Cicely Tyson and music legend Ray Charles played instrumental roles in shaping their respective industries, and the two will be posthumously honored for their contributions to the arts. According to WSBTV, Tyson and Charles will be inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in 2022.

Founded in 2021—by the Black American Music Association and Georgia Entertainment Caucus—the BMEWOF was created to celebrate and amplify the legacies of Black luminaries and organizations that have tapped into the power of the arts to uplift and empower. Nestled in the heart of Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood—along the sidewalks of Northside Dr. and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.—the BMEWOF serves as an ode to Black visionaries who have broken barriers and inspired other innovators to follow suit.

The 2022 inductees will include Black artists and music moguls whose work spans generations, including Tyson, Charles, Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson, Prince, Ms. Lauryn Hill, TLC, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Lionel Richie. Entertainment visionary Tyler Perry will also be inducted.

“We came to the conclusion to make sure that we were preserving history on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive by putting it in front of the Mercedes Benz Stadium,” GEC co-founder Erica Thomas told The Atlanta Voice. “Georgia and Atlanta are the Black Mecca. We couldn’t go anywhere else to start this Walk of Fame off. When they called Atlanta’ Black Hollywood’, we really had to take that metaphor and really engage and indulge in it.”

The induction ceremony is slated to take place in Atlanta on Feb. 17.

Past inductees included Shirley Caesar, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Sean Combs, Usher, Outkast and Kirk Franklin. The BMEWOF foundational inductees were James Brown, Quincy Jones, Otis Redding and Stevie Wonder.

SEE ALSO:

Plan Proposed To Name Harlem Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson

In Choosing Herself, Cicely Tyson Fully Portrayed The Beauty Of Black Women

The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

5 photos Launch gallery

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

Continue reading Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

[caption id="attachment_4137573" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty[/caption] A number of Black policymakers are gearing up their campaigns in hopes of winning big in the 2022 governor elections in New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia.  Since former governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts retired in 2015, there have been no Black governors in office. According to Pew Research, there have only been four in U.S. history. Former Union Army officer Pinckney Pinchback became the governor of Lousiana, but only for 36 days, following the impeachment of Henry Clay Warmoth in 1872. "During his short tenure, several appointments were granted, and ten legislative bills were sanctioned," according to the National Governors Association. MORE: Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History Between the 1990s and 2000s, New York, Virginia, and Massachusetts have each elected a Black governor - David Paterson, Douglass Wilder, and Deval Patrick, respectively.  While the number may be disappointing, an alluring sense of hope seems to be present for the forthcoming 2022 election, especially due to the uprise of Black lawmakers that have made historic wins in both Congress and in the mayoral race this year. Back in November, Eric Adams became New York City's second Black mayor, While Andre Dickens beat out former city councilwoman Felicia Moore during the run-off election, becoming the city's 61st mayor. But in politics, Black folks still have a long way to go. This country has never had a black woman governor and only a handful of black senators. In the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women. MORE: Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor This year looks to change that with new, young, and fresh Black faces looking to make a name for themselves in a new political landscape. New York already has a handful of Black candidates running for governor for the next term.  Both Georgia and Massachusetts have women of color running for governor in 2022. With Stacey Abrams announcing her bid for governor of Georgia, bookmakers believe she has an early edge when it comes to odds for winning the election. Only time will tell if she will be victorious, but regardless, it opens the door for future black candidates who might follow in her footsteps. Let's take a look at a few Black candidates who have announced their bid for governor in 2022.  

Cicely Tyson, Ray Charles To Be Posthumously Inducted Into Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close