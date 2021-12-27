News
HomeNews

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former Black Panther Party Members

Many of those who were once young organizers are now of advanced age, some spending substantial portions of their lives as political prisoners.  

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
Support Rally For The Panther 21

Source: David Fenton / Getty

Fifty-five years after the founding of the Black Panther Party, one group is raising money to support veterans of the movement. A mutual aid program set up to support veteran Black Panther Party members recently announced it raised nearly $5,000 over the past two months providing monetary support to 10 veterans this month alone.  

Supported by the Atlanta-based Community Movement Builders, the Mutual Aid for Veteran Black Panther Party Members is self-determination in action. Many of those who were once young organizers are now of advanced age, some spending substantial portions of their lives as political prisoners.  

As the site explains:  

The Panthers are more popular now than at any point in their history. Yet many of the individuals who formed the Black Panther Party are now struggling to take care of their most basic needs. From medical care to rent to buying groceries and just enjoying everyday life pleasures, it is a struggle for all but a prominent few. 

The fund is currently maintained through Patreon, with 363 patrons donating a total of $2,795 per month as of the writing of this article. Over 20 veteran Black Panther Party members have received monetary support thus far.  

Kamau Franklin, a movement attorney and co-founder of Community Movement Builders, explained that the popularity and influence of the panthers don’t reflect the reality for many movement elders.  

“As others hold up the image and style of the Black Panther Party and benefit financially, many of the Panthers who defended our right to food, clothes and shelter are now unable to provide that for themselves,” he said in a statement.  

He also cited an April 2021 article in the New Republic that highlighted the popularity of the Black Panther Party and notable members but the relatively unknown status of most living members. Launched in May, a year after the mass mobilization of one of the most significant social movements in history, the fund operates with permission and support from the Panther Support Committee.

“Since May, we have raised over 15k to support these Veteran Black Panthers strictly through grassroots methods,” Franklin told NewsOne. “I think it’s important for us to support the Panthers because many of us got involved in this work because of how inspirational they were.” 

Veterans supported include Dhoruba Bin Wahad, Ashanti Alston, Bilal Sunni Ali, Jalil Muntaqim, Sekou Odinga, Arthur League, “Njinga” Patricia Jenkins, Yasmeen Majid, Naima Gentry Major, Russel “Maroon” Shoats, Malik Rahim, and William Brown.

Franklin said the group has a goal of $5,000 a month for 2022. 

Veteran Black Panther Party member and supporter/beneficiary of the fund, Jalil Muntaqim, was released from prison last year after spending over 40 years of his life behind bars. A founder of the National Jericho Movement, a movement focused on “winning amnesty and freedom for political prisoners,” Muntaqim has helped lead the charge even while incarcerated.  

“This is important because no one has ever set up a general fund to support Panther veterans,” Muntaqim said. “You can’t raise money on our backs and not support the veterans of your movement. Our people put our lives on the line, and the mutual aid is needed.” 

Those interested in supporting the fund can make a contribution here.

See Also:  

Free Mutulu Campaign Celebrates Human Rights Day With A ‘Fête For Freedom’ 

Black August Is Over, But The Fight For Black Liberation Continues 

Fred Hampton archive photos

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

Continue reading 15 Of Fred Hampton’s Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

[caption id="attachment_3762851" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: November 9th, 2021 2:45PM Fred Hampton, the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers who was assassinated in a home by Chicago police 51 years ago, was the living personification of the word "revolutionary" by any standard. He was only 21 years old when he was killed on Dec. 4, 1969, but his political, social and revolutionary legacy has stood the test of time for more than double the time he was alive, and counting. Keep reading to find some of Fred Hampton's most political and revolutionary quotes. In spite of his youth -- or perhaps because of it -- Hampton became one of the most respected and charismatic leaders of the original Black Panther Party who shook up the American political structure with his views that were described as radical at the time. In fact, his political views arguably ultimately paved the road for some of the country's current crop of elected officials who are now seen as moderate. MORE: Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Assassination By Chicago Police However, at the time in the late 1960s, those views that advocated for the advancement and unity of Black and brown people in opposition to the police state in which many of them lived prompted law enforcement to plot his death. The FBI began keeping tabs on Hampton up until the fateful night he and Mark Clark, a 22-year-old Black Panther leader, were killed during a police raid in Peoria, Illinois. Their assassinations were facilitated by a fellow member of the Black Panther Party who became an informant. At the time, William O’Neal was third in command of the Chicago chapter of the Black Panthers who told then-Cook County State’s Attorney Edward Hanrahan where Hampton would be on the night of Dec. 4, 1969. https://twitter.com/WASBRAPPIN/status/1334697420526133248?s=20 His memory has not faded, though, and Hampton is still very much an endeared figure, especially in Black Chicago. It is there on the city's west side where Hampton's likeness is memorialized on a mural that includes one of the gifted speaker's famous quotes: “I Am A Revolutionary — Free Em All.” There's also a major motion picture biopic on the way called “Judas and the Black Messiah” starring Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya and produced by Ryan Coogler, who directed the blockbuster international hit film, "Black Panther." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4Q9Qmq1lu8 Some of Hampton's other accomplishments in life include organizing a student chapter of the NAACP in Maywood, Illinois. Hampton also brought together poor Black, white and Puerto Rican people as part of the “Rainbow Coalition” and inspired peace among several warring gangs. To get a better idea of what the man was all about, don't take our word for it -- read the man's words for yourself as we've compiled 10 of Fred Hampton's most politically revolutionary quotes, courtesy of the Everyday Power website.

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former Black Panther Party Members  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close