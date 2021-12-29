Joe Rogan Recycles Idea Of Michelle Obama Being President For 2024

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Podcast host and controversial media figure Joe Rogan went on the record to claim that if former First Lady Michelle Obama were to run for President in 2024, that she’d win.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, he surprised listeners by stating that he felt that if Michelle Obama were to choose to run in the 2024 presidential campaign, that she’d be successful. “She’s great, she’s articulate, she’s intelligent, she’s the wife of the best President that we have had in our lifetime … she can win,” he said. He also quipped that if she were to run with current Vice President Kamala Harris on the same ticket it would be a “double dose of diversity.” Of course, Rogan went on to throw cold water on his prediction by declaring that he felt that if she embraced the current policies of mask mandates and vaccination requirements to combat the COVID-19 pandemic across the country endorsed by the federal government, she’d lose. ‘The only thing that would stop her is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America that are making people scared,’ Rogan said. ‘If she somehow or another supported or showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that’s going on.’

Rogan also stated in the same segment that he felt that the only way Mrs. Obama could be defeated if she were to run is if a super team of Republican candidates was running. “Trump and [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis together.’, he said. ‘They have to make a super team. That’s the only way they win.”

The idea of the former First Lady being considered as a potential candidate for President of the United States isn’t new, but hearing it from someone who has made a living from making statements that at times can be outlandish does give weight to the rumor mill surrounding potential candidates from the Democratic Party for the 2024 campaign. The remarks arrive as some polls cast doubt on the current performance of President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris. It also comes as many ask questions about President Biden’s fitness for running for a second term, which he publicly committed to last week in an interview with ABC News. ‘If I’m in the health I’m in now – I’m in good health – then, in fact, I would run again.”, he said.

Joe Rogan Recycles Idea Of Michelle Obama Being President For 2024 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

