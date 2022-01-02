News
HomeNews

Cincinnati Mom Launches Nonprofit To Make Black Literature Accessible For Young Readers

“The goal was to make sure that young people who look like me—but also young people who don’t look like me—are able to have access to books that represent Black people in a positive manner,” said Arin Gentry.

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

Representation matters and a Cincinnati social entrepreneur has set out on a mission to ensure that Black children see themselves reflected within the books they read. Arin Gentry, founder of the As Told By Foundation, is using her nonprofit as an avenue to empower youth through literature, WCPO reported.

Although racial diversity within the pages of children’s books has increased, there remains significant room for growth. According to a study conducted by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center, a mere 11.9 percent of books for youth featured a main character who was Black. Gentry realized the lack of representation was a generational issue. As a child, she noticed there weren’t many books that illustrated positive stories about Black characters. There were also limited books penned by Black authors.

Determined to make literature that celebrates diversity more accessible and amplify positive Black narratives written by Black authors, she launched a book drive in 2020. Gentry—who was pregnant with her son at the time—wanted the project to be an ode to Black literature. With the support of her community, she collected 1,000 books for the first drive to distribute amongst local youth. She has collectively donated 3,000 books. “The goal was to make sure that young people who look like me – but also young people who don’t look like me–are able to have access to books that represent Black people in a positive manner,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I read to my son every day, so I know how important it is. But I also realize that everyone does not have the same type of access and privilege as I may have or as my son may have.”

After witnessing the impact of her book drives, the 26-year-old transformed her project into a nonprofit dubbed the As Told By Foundation. Through the organization, she hopes to address the literacy gap. Gentry is also gearing up for another book drive this year.

Initiatives like the one being led by Gentry are needed as inequities within the realm of education continue to widen the achievement gap.

SEE ALSO:

Nonprofit Brother Box Empowers Black Boys To Envision Limitless Futures

Children’s Book Inspired By ‘The 1619 Project’ To Hit Shelves This Fall

Shirley Chisholm At Democratic National Convention

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

10 photos Launch gallery

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Continue reading Shirley Chisholm Is ‘Unbought And Unbossed’: Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

[caption id="attachment_3455804" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pictorial Parade / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Nov. 30, 2021 -- On this day 97 years ago, a political and womanist icon was born. Shirley Chisholm went on to make history in 1968, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. At only 43 years old, she represented New York's 12th Congressional District, an office she held for seven terms from 1969 to 1983. In 1972, she became the first African American major-party candidate to run for president of the United States and was also the first woman to ever run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Chisholm was a fearless fighter for education, voting rights, equality and was famously "unbought and unbossed." https://twitter.com/noladt/status/1465537639587753992?s=20 The trailblazing Black legislator was also widely seen as having helped pave the way for women politicians like Hillary Clinton. Back in 2016, Dr. E. Faye Williams, president and CEO of National Congress of Black Women, and filmmaker Shola Lynch, producer of the documentary, "Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed," joined Roland Martin on "NewsOne Now" to discuss Clinton's becoming the first woman to be nominated for president by a major party and the role Chisholm played in helping to make the political milestone possible decades earlier. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505777943207941?s=20 Dr. Williams explained that Chisholm was a “catalyst for change,” and when she looks at what is happening with the Democratic Party and“Hillary Clinton cracking that glass ceiling,” she thought of Chisholm. Dr. Williams said, “It was Shirley Chisholm who brought us to where we are. First of all, she paved the way for President Obama as well as (for) Hillary Clinton. “Whatever Hillary Clinton is doing today, she can thank Shirley Chisholm for that.” Lynch told Martin what often gets lost about Chisholm’s campaign is her “political strategy.” According to Lynch, Chisholm understood leverage and “did not wait her turn.” https://twitter.com/Mark_Kido/status/1465613829895770116?s=20 “She acted on her conscience and she was a very progressive candidate –she was unbought and unbossed,” added Lynch. The filmmaker explained that Chisholm secured as many delegates as possible to use as leverage prior to the ’72 convention and said there “was a scramble because there was no frontrunner” at the time. Chisholm was able to fund her presidential campaign primarily with her savings as a school teacher; a feat that seems unfathomable in this day and age, when candidates raise hundreds of millions of dollars to run for public office. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505723236995082?s=20 Lynch then shared with viewers what she would like them to remember: “When you have good ideas, you need to follow through, and if somebody tells you it’s not your turn, but you’re sure you’re right – then you got to be unbought and unbossed.” Scroll down to keep reading and find some of Shirley Chisholm's most inspirational quotes.

Cincinnati Mom Launches Nonprofit To Make Black Literature Accessible For Young Readers  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close