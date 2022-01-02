News
HomeNews

The University Of The District Of Columbia Receives Historic Donation

“We are so grateful to the anonymous donor for stepping forward with such a generous gift that will help ensure UDC continues to drive the social mobility of its students and develop the next generation of leaders,” said UDC President Ronald Mason Jr.

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

The University of the District of Columbia is one of the latest institutions to receive a historic donation amongst the wave of support for HBCUs throughout the country. The institution closed out 2021 with a multi-million endowment from an anonymous donor.

The $2.3 million donation—which marks the largest private gift the school has received in its 171-year history—will go towards the university’s Developing America’s Workforce Nucleus (DAWN) initiative; fostering the creation of scholarships for Black and brown students who are in need of financial support. UDC has used its DAWN program to build a pipeline of talent in the STEM industry. The DAWN Deans’ Scholarships by Degree and Programs initiative will provide aid for undergraduate students and workforce development programs under the school’s College of Agriculture, Urban Sustainability and Environmental Sciences, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, School of Business and Public Administration and College of Arts and Sciences. The Community College and Workforce Development and Lifelong Learning will also receive funding through the donation. Under the umbrella of DAWN is the Deans’ Community Leaders Scholarship initiative which was cultivated to support students who have displayed their dedication to civic engagement. It will be funded under the endowment as well.

“UDC and its predecessor institutions have educated District residents for over 170 years,” the University of the District of Columbia’s president Ronald Mason Jr. said in a statement. “We are so grateful to the anonymous donor for stepping forward with such a generous gift that will help ensure UDC continues to drive the social mobility of its students and develop the next generation of leaders. Through the newly-created DAWN Scholarships, the gift will allow more students –especially those from underrepresented and economically disadvantaged groups –to pursue their educational goals while reducing their financial burdens.”

Several HBCUs have received historic anonymous donations. Philander Smith College was gifted with a $2.5 million endowment to advance its Generational Access and Affordability Program.

SEE ALSO:

Philander Smith College Receives Largest Donation In Its 134-Year History

Best In Black: The Top HBCU Moments Of 2021

Shirley Chisholm At Democratic National Convention

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

10 photos Launch gallery

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Continue reading Shirley Chisholm Is ‘Unbought And Unbossed’: Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

[caption id="attachment_3455804" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pictorial Parade / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Nov. 30, 2021 -- On this day 97 years ago, a political and womanist icon was born. Shirley Chisholm went on to make history in 1968, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. At only 43 years old, she represented New York's 12th Congressional District, an office she held for seven terms from 1969 to 1983. In 1972, she became the first African American major-party candidate to run for president of the United States and was also the first woman to ever run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Chisholm was a fearless fighter for education, voting rights, equality and was famously "unbought and unbossed." https://twitter.com/noladt/status/1465537639587753992?s=20 The trailblazing Black legislator was also widely seen as having helped pave the way for women politicians like Hillary Clinton. Back in 2016, Dr. E. Faye Williams, president and CEO of National Congress of Black Women, and filmmaker Shola Lynch, producer of the documentary, "Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed," joined Roland Martin on "NewsOne Now" to discuss Clinton's becoming the first woman to be nominated for president by a major party and the role Chisholm played in helping to make the political milestone possible decades earlier. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505777943207941?s=20 Dr. Williams explained that Chisholm was a “catalyst for change,” and when she looks at what is happening with the Democratic Party and“Hillary Clinton cracking that glass ceiling,” she thought of Chisholm. Dr. Williams said, “It was Shirley Chisholm who brought us to where we are. First of all, she paved the way for President Obama as well as (for) Hillary Clinton. “Whatever Hillary Clinton is doing today, she can thank Shirley Chisholm for that.” Lynch told Martin what often gets lost about Chisholm’s campaign is her “political strategy.” According to Lynch, Chisholm understood leverage and “did not wait her turn.” https://twitter.com/Mark_Kido/status/1465613829895770116?s=20 “She acted on her conscience and she was a very progressive candidate –she was unbought and unbossed,” added Lynch. The filmmaker explained that Chisholm secured as many delegates as possible to use as leverage prior to the ’72 convention and said there “was a scramble because there was no frontrunner” at the time. Chisholm was able to fund her presidential campaign primarily with her savings as a school teacher; a feat that seems unfathomable in this day and age, when candidates raise hundreds of millions of dollars to run for public office. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505723236995082?s=20 Lynch then shared with viewers what she would like them to remember: “When you have good ideas, you need to follow through, and if somebody tells you it’s not your turn, but you’re sure you’re right – then you got to be unbought and unbossed.” Scroll down to keep reading and find some of Shirley Chisholm's most inspirational quotes.

The University Of The District Of Columbia Receives Historic Donation  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close