Tuesday night, fear struck across many Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as reports and warnings of bombs threats spread through the campuses. According to The Washington Post, at least seven HBCUs underwent student and employee evacuations due to the threats.
The HBCUs targeted are spread throughout the nation. From Prairie View A&M in Texas, Howard University in D.C., Norfolk State University in southern Virginia, to Xavier University in New Orleans. North Carolina Central University sent out an “all-clear” message about four hours after a bomb threat prompted the campus to evacuate. Howard University and the other HBCUs began to also send their “all-clear” messages. Thankfully none of the threats resulted in a bomb or explosive being found.
source: newsobserver
Report: At Least 7 HBCUs Received Bomb Threats Tuesday was originally published on woldcnews.com