Lupita Nyong’o is serving melanin in a beautiful canary blouse during our The 355 interview. It’s the same poppin’ melanin she brings to the bad ass chick flick through her role as a cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah — in layman’ terms — she can hack into anything. Lupita, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger and Penélope Cruz bring the heat in this action-packed espionage thriller that puts women at the forefront.

In the film, Lupita uses her windows wizardry to combat the bad guys. During our interview I asked what systems she would hack if she had her film skills in real life, to which she responded with a giggle, “The studios, I’d put my name on every list. I think that would smart for my career to do that.” And she added, the airlines and the Waze app on that list.

While Lupita is afraid of heights, her character Khadijah flies through the air, leaping from one surface to the next with fearlessness. “I really enjoy the physical aspect of making a film. It’s fun to challenge my body,” she revealed. “Once of the things I had to face, was my fear of heights,” she explained. She gave this advice to any woman facing her own obstacles. “Courage is action in spite of fear. It’s not about not being afraid. People who do courageous things — it’s not that they don’t have fear, it’s that they work with their fear to do the things they need to do.”

The 355 hits theaters January 7.

Lupita Nyong’o Had To Conquer Her Fear Of Heights To Do Her Own Stunts In ‘The 355’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

