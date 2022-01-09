Arts & Entertainment
‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Passes Away At 65

Red Carpet Premiere & Party For Peacock's New Comedy Series "MacGruber"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

One of America’s favorite dads has passed away.

Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the 90s hit TV series “Full House” has died. According to TMZ, Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. No word on the cause of death at this time. Tanner

Saget played the role of Danny Tanner, a widowed father of three kids in the ABC TV series “Full House” from 1987 till 1995, and reprised his role in the Netflix version “Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. Saget was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” during his time at Full House from 1989-1995.

Saget was also a well-known comedian. His 2014 comedy album “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About” was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

Saget was 65 years old.

Source | TMZ

RELATED: Sidney Poitier, Iconic Actor & First Black Man to Win Oscar, Dead At 94

RELATED: NFL Hall Of Fame Legend & Broadcaster John Madden Dead At 85

[caption id="attachment_3701345" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Walt Disney Television Photo Archives / Getty[/caption] Legendary actor, Bob Saget has passed away at age 65. Bob Saget, most known for his leading role as Danny Tanner, the father in the TV series' Full House', passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando Florida. As reported by TMZ, The sheriff's and fire department arrived at the hotel at around 4 pm EST after the Ritz- Carlton security found Saget in his room. Sources reveal that he was pronounced dead on the scene but the circumstances of his passing have not yet been revealed. Bob Saget played his role as Mr. Danny Tanner on Full House for 10 years starting in 1978, ending in 1995 with his co-stars, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who swapped roles to play Michelle. As the comedian he was, Bob Saget also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos," from 1989 to 1997, running simultaneously along with his time on Full House. Many also don't know that Bob Saget had thick ties that ran through Philadelphia. Not only was he born in Philadelphia, but he attended Abington Senior High School as the Class of 1975.  Saget then became a Temple University Owl where he studied film. On June 23, 2019, the actor-comedian paid tribute to Lew Klein, saying that the NATPE founder helped to launch his career. Mr. Tanner was not just a father in Full House, but he was also the childhood father to many others who watched the ABC family sitcom.

‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Passes Away At 65  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

