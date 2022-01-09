‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Passes Away At 65

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

One of America’s favorite dads has passed away.

Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the 90s hit TV series “Full House” has died. According to TMZ, Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. No word on the cause of death at this time. Tanner

Saget played the role of Danny Tanner, a widowed father of three kids in the ABC TV series “Full House” from 1987 till 1995, and reprised his role in the Netflix version “Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. Saget was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” during his time at Full House from 1989-1995.

Saget was also a well-known comedian. His 2014 comedy album “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About” was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

Saget was 65 years old.

Source | TMZ

